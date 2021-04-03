Latest News
West Brom hand 10-man Chelsea first loss under Tuchel
West Bromwich Albion secured a stunning 5-2 win over 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to hand Thomas Tuchel his first loss as the London club’s manager.
West Brom, second-bottom of the table, moved seven points from the safety zone while Chelsea stayed fourth but could be overtaken by West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.
Chelsea were looking to record an eighth consecutive clean sheet but Thiago Silva’s sending-off for a second yellow card after a reckless challenge opened the floodgates as West Brom ran riot.
“There’s no need to concede five goals when you have our quality,” Tuchel told BBC Sport after Chelsea’s worst home defeat in nearly 10 years.
“We could not adapt to the situation, which is a surprise as we were leading. We’re normally confident enough to defend but we were sloppy and kept making big mistakes. We were punished hard and it’s tough to digest.”
Chelsea took the lead two minutes before Silva’s red card when Marcos Alonso’s free kick came off the post and Christian Pulisic scored from the rebound, the American winger’s first goal under Tuchel.
West Brom used their numerical advantage to good effect as Matheus Pereira scored two goals in quick succession in first-half stoppage time — which included an assist from goalkeeper Sam Johnstone — to put the visitors ahead at the interval.
They struck twice on the counter-attack five minutes apart in the second half, with Callum Robinson volleying home a Darnell Furlong cross before Pereira turned provider for Mbaye Diagne.
Chelsea pulled one back to make it 4-2 when Timo Werner set up Mason Mount for a simple tap-in but West Brom scored their fifth in stoppage time when Robinson chipped onrushing keeper Edouard Mendy.
“People will always look to the fact they went down to 10 men but I thought we started the game brightly and created chances. I thought Thiago Silva was lucky to stay on after the first foul,” West Brom manager Sam Allardyce said.
“Our goals were all quality goals, not just the finishing but the build-ups. It’s just a bit of a shame we didn’t show that quality in some others games but this still gives us a bit of hope.”
NDS chief warns Taliban preparing for war not peace
Ahmad Zia Saraj, Chief of the National Directorate of Security, said Saturday that the Taliban has no intention of laying down arms, nor does it want peace as they are preparing to intensify the conflict across the country.
Addressing a press conference, Saraj stated that the group has increased attacks on Afghan forces since the beginning of the new solar year.
“The Taliban are preparing for war. The group has no will for peace. The members of the group are busy harvesting poppies and then they (Taliban militants) have planned to carry out attacks on various parts of the country,” Saraj stated.
The Taliban insurgents have carried out attacks on the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) in several provinces since the beginning of the year.
According to reports, Taliban captured the Churkh district of Logar, after blowing up a bridge connecting the Arghandab district to Kandahar city.
In addition to this, the Taliban attacked a joint military base of US and Afghan forces in Khost province this week and a military base in Shindand in Herat province.
The Taliban also assassinated the chief of the Special Unit of the Baghlan police and the Head of Takhar Ulema in the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Afghan security forces carried out several operations in parts of the country in the last 14 days.
Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) seized a weapons cache belonging to Commander Alipour, a public uprising commander, in the Bihsud district of Maidan Wardak province.
In another operation, the ANDSF killed at least 16 Taliban militants in two separate operations in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz and Shinkai district of Zabul province.
The Defense Ministry said that heavy clashes were currently underway between the Afghan forces and militants in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz, Kandahar, Faryab, Helmand and Nangarhar, which have reportedly resulted in heavy casualties among ANDSF troops.
Immediate change in power won’t bring stability to Afghanistan: EU
The European Union (EU) has called on President Ashraf Ghani to make concerted efforts to advance the Afghan peace process and to make sure the people and the country’s best interests are put first.
Arnout Pauwels, deputy head of the EU in Afghanistan, said in an interview with Ariana News that the EU is preparing for the Istanbul Summit.
“President on the other hand also has to take into account what is alive in the country, what are the political forces, the political streams. So based on his sound political judgment he has to take the best step forward in the interest of his county and his people. So the voice of the president is extremely important,” said Pauwels.
He also remarked on the lack of women’s participation in peace talks, and said that women participation and inclusive peace talks will bring peace and stability to the country.
Pauwels said that immediate change in power can’t bring stability to Afghanistan.
“We do not advocate any kind of quick change of power, it is not about power it is what you can bring to the country over a long term. So a power grab by one side or the other will not lead to stability” added Pauwels.
Pauwels also condemned the spate of targeted killings and called on the Afghan government to bring the perpetrators to justice.
“The targeted killing are totally against all values I think of humanity. It is extremely counter-productive move by their side. That should absolutely and totally stop immediately” said Paewels.
This comes after sources told Ariana News that the Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process will be held on April 16.
Politicians gear up to start Istanbul Summit on April 16
Sources have told Ariana News that the Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process will run for 10 days from April 16.
US President Joe Biden put forward a new peace plan in early March which laid out a number of suggestions including the convening of a multi-partner conference on accelerating the peace process.
The US proposed the conference to bring together Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, and the US to discuss a unified approach to support peace in Afghanistan.
US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and representatives from the UN, Turkey, and Qatar are meanwhile expected to visit Kabul Saturday evening for final consultations with the Afghan leaders over the Istanbul conference.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib stated: “We are in contact with the Turkish side. They want to hold a successful summit.”
Sources said the State Ministry for Peace Affairs is expected to hand over the Afghan politicians’ stance on Biden’s proposed peace plan for setting up an interim government in Afghanistan to the High Council for the National Reconciliation.
Mohib emphasized the need for a democratic way to transfer power.
He stated that the government is ready for holding early presidential elections and that “President Ghani will not run in the elections.”
“This government is elected by the people, the people have voted and if another government is formed via people’s vote then it is okay but the government has no right to give people’s decision to 40 people that they make a decision over the future of Afghanistan,” Mohib said.
“Today anyone wants to take part in the future government they have to prepare to run for elections,” he stated.
Meanwhile, a number of Afghan politicians said that government wants to mobilize all its support for the Istanbul summit.
Abdul Sattar Murad, a member of the Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan Party, said: “The Afghan government has made a unified plan for both the US and the Istanbul summit during the last one week.”
