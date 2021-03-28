Latest News
Well known singer Akbar Nikzad dies from Coronavirus
Akbar Nikzad, a well-known Afghan singer, passed away on Sunday in Germany, his relatives confirmed.
According to his family members, Nikzad, 55, had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a German hospital when he died.
On hearing the news, the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture said Nikzad’s death is a “huge loss” for the music and art sector in the country.
Nikzad was born in 1965 in Kabul and was a Ghazal singer, who was famous for his Khisraw Khoban, Mast-e-Naaz, Ba Khesh wa Be Khesh, and Muqam Sabr music albums.
On Sunday night the Presidential Palace (ARG) said President Ashraf Ghani expressed his condolences to Nikzad’s family and to his fans, stating “his death is a great loss.”
This comes after another well loved Afghan singer Paikar Sultan, also known as Afsana Nawabi, died last month- also in Germany.
She had been battling cancer.
Afsana was born in 1950 (1329 in the Persian calendar year).
She was famous for “Man Mast-e-Bahar Husnat” and “Agar Zan namebod Adam namebod.”
Latest News
Rights watchdog survey finds 4.4 million Afghans live with a disability
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a report on Sunday 4.4 million people in Afghanistan live with a disability and that the number people with disabilities has increased by 11.2 percent during the past 14 years.
The AIHRC data shows that 13.9 percent of the total population of Afghanistan (4,475,800) have been identified as people with disabilities.
“In 1384 (2005), this figure reached 2.7 percent of the total population of the country; thus, in 14 years, the number of people with disabilities has increased by 11.2 percent,” the report said.
The organization has recorded physical, mental, biological, and metabolic disabilities among the Afghan people.
Based on the findings of this study 1,042 (69.3 percent) of the 1,504 respondents have physical disabilities; 294 (19.5 percent, physical sensory disabilities; 42 (2.8 percent), biological and metabolic disabilities, such as diseases, including diabetes, and blood pressure problems; while epilepsy, autism, or mental and psychological impairments account for 68 (4.5 percent), and 58 (3.9 percent) of the people surveyed had additional disabilities, the report read.
The AIHRC, meanwhile, stated that war, explosions, arbitrary use of drugs, traffic accidents, non-observance of safety measures in homes, not being vaccinated and shortfalls in maternal healthcare during pregnancy were identified as the main causes of disabilities in the country.
The organization called on people and the government to support people with disabilities as they “are among the most vulnerable layers of the society.”
According to the AIHRC findings, 573 (38.1 percent) of those who participated in the study reported that they had experienced violence at home and in the community because of their disability and that they have been insulted, mocked, and harassed.
“Among those who were abused and subjected to insults, humiliation, and harassment, 14 (2.4 percent) were victims of physical violence in the home and community, and 391 (68.2 percent) were deprived of support by family members, people, and government; 127 people (22.2 percent) were humiliated and insulted, 18 people (3.1 percent) were barred from entering public places and public gatherings, and 23 people (4 percent) were banned from traveling and socializing with friends and relatives,” the report said.
Latest News
Pakistan urges troops withdrawal be done ‘responsibly’
Pakistan government said on Sunday that a foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan should be done in a responsible way in order to avoid a “vacuum”.
Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Pakistan believes “that the withdrawal of troops should be orderly and responsible so as not to create a vacuum”.
This was in response to the Taliban’s statement Friday warning of “death and destruction” if US troops fail to leave by the May 1 deadline as set out in the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February last year.
“Pakistan has always upheld that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.
“We have supported an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive dialogue among the Afghan parties to resolve their differences,” Chaudhri said.
“Pakistan believes that the Doha process provides an historic opportunity to achieve such a lasting political solution.”
This comes after the Taliban on Friday reacted strongly against recent remarks by US President Joe Biden on extending troop presence and after Germany announced it was extending its military footprint in the country.
In its statement, the Taliban warned: “In such a case, the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] – as a representative of the believing, valiant and Mujahid Afghan nations – will be compelled to defend its religion and homeland and continue its ‘Jihad’ and armed struggle against foreign forces to liberate its country. All responsibility for the prolongation of war, death and destruction will be on the shoulders of those who committed this violation.”
While the US has not yet made a decision on whether to withdraw its forces by May 1, and nor has NATO indicated its position, Germany announced it has agreed to extend its Afghanistan mission into 2022.
German lawmakers approved the new mandate late Thursday which allows the German military to keep up to 1,300 troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO mission until Jan 31, 2022.
The German government has warned that a premature withdrawal of NATO troops could jeopardize peace talks, and that NATO troops would need to prepare for Taliban violence if they stay beyond the end of April.
On Thursday, the U.S. President Joe Biden said that it would be “hard” to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan by a May 1 deadline, but he added that he did not think they still would be there next year.
During the news conference Biden said it would be hard to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw the last 3,500 U.S. troops “just in terms of tactical reasons.”
He apparently was referring to the enormous logistical challenges of pulling out the roughly 10,000 American and NATO troops and their equipment within the next six weeks.
Biden was asked if it was possible that there still would be U.S troops in Afghanistan next year. “I can’t picture that being the case,” he responded.
The Taliban have also indicated they could resume attacks on foreign troops if Biden does not meet the May 1 deadline.
Latest News
Tajikistan to host 9th Heart of Asia Summit
Tajikistan will host the ninth round of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) summit in the country’s capital Dushanbe on Monday.
Foreign Ministers and representatives from around 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day summit, where ways to strengthen regional consensus for peace and development in Afghanistan will be discussed.
Mirwais Naab, Deputy Foreign Minister stated: “Afghanistan, will with strength and a clear message, attend the meeting. We will reiterate [calls for a] ceasefire and reduction in violence.”
Meanwhile, Iran Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi said that he hoped the summit will pave the way to restoring peace in Afghanistan.
“I hope the outcome of this summit could help Afghanistan in maintaining peace and stability in the country,” Saberi said.
Viraj Singh, Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan said: “All countries demand security in Afghanistan. In this crucial summit, the countries will discuss topics and their concerns.”
The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process was founded on November 2, 2011, in Istanbul, Turkey.
The organization was established to address the shared challenges and interests of Afghanistan and its neighbors and regional partners.
The Heart of Asia is comprised of 15 participating countries, 17 supporting countries, and 12 supporting regional and international organizations.
