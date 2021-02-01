Latest News
Well known Kabul official and media owner narrowly escapes death
A well-known state ministry of peace official and media outlet owner escaped unharmed after an IED ripped through his armored Landcruiser that he was traveling in early Monday morning in Kabul.
Shortly afterwards a second explosion claimed the lives of two people, a civilian and a security force member when an IED was detonated against a military vehicle.
The first blast targeted the vehicle of Khushnood Nabizada, Chief of Staff at State Ministry of Peace and Founder of Khaama Press news agency, on Monday morning.
Police stated that the first explosion took place at around 7:26 am in the Hangara square in PD10 of Kabul city.
Nabizada managed to escape unharmed.
US Charge d’ Affairs Ross Wilson stated in a tweet that such attacks must be condemned.
“One day after a statement by Western embassies expressed outrage over assassinations, kidnappings, and destruction being inflicted on Afghanistan, we are appalled to read of an attack on the chief of staff to the State Minister for Peace Khushnood Nabizada. It seems to be a shocking answer to our stated expectation that such violence and destruction must end,” Wilson stated.
“This violence must stop, and all those who want peace here should condemn it,” he emphasized.
In addition to Wilson’s remarks, UNAMA, the UK, US, and German missions also all condemned the attack against Nabizada.
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
State Minister for Peace Affairs Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, meanwhile, condemned the attack.
“Indeed, the attack was against the peace process and key figures and activists of peace that have dedicated their lives for peace. We condemn the attack with strongest terms,” Naderi said.
He added that the current level of violence as peace efforts are underway is not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan.
The second explosion happened in the Jangalak area in PD7 of the city, police confirmed.
Two people – including a civilian and a security force member – were killed and a security force member has wounded the explosion, police added.
Concerns raised over ministers not having yet been sworn in
A number of Afghan lawyers have raised concern about the cabinet members assuming their duties without having taken an oath of office.
An estimated 17 ministers who recently received votes of confidence from Wolesi Jirga members are thought to be working without having been sworn into office.
Concerned lawyers said this was in contravention of Article 74 of the Afghan Constitution.
“The Article 74 about assuming office by the ministers has a clear direction. Unfortunately, this article of the Constitution has been violated,” said Arash Shahir, a lawyer.
“Before assuming office, the Ministers shall take the following oath in the presence of the President: In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful, I swear in the name of God Almighty that I shall protect the Holy religion of Islam, respect the Constitution and other laws of Afghanistan, safeguard the rights of citizens as well as independence, territorial integrity and the national unity of the people of Afghanistan, and, in all my deeds consider the Almighty’s presence, performing the entrusted duties honestly,” Article 74 reads.
Meanwhile, the Independent Commission for Overseeing the Implementation of the Constitution (ICOIC), however, states that ministers could continue their duties without taking the oath of office.
“Ignoring Article 74 of the Constitution, would not question the legitimacy for the continuation of ministers work but it is a commitment that must be implemented,” said Mohammad Arif, a secretary of the ICOIC.
Meanwhile, a number of MPS also criticized the government for contravening articles of the Constitution.
“I hope the Afghan government finds time to hold a taking of the oath ceremony for the ministers who received the votes of confidence from Wolesi Jirga,” said MP Sayed Hassan Paktiawal.
Iran claims Taliban is part of Afghanistan’s ‘reality’
Iran says the Taliban is part of Afghanistan’s present and future reality as the group is involved in direct negotiations with the country’s government of the country.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that the government of Iran not only has a close relation with Afghanistan but that it is “probably one of two countries that has always supported the achievements of both the people and the government of Afghanistan.”
Referring to the Taliban delegation’s visit to Tehran, Khatibzadeh said “the Taliban is part of the present and future reality of Afghanistan, not all of it.”
“Taliban’s political office is in Qatar and the group officially operates in Pakistan and some other countries. The group is involved in direct negotiations with the government of Afghanistan.”
He stressed that Kabul was informed about the Taliban’s visit to Tehran and “also viewpoints were exchanged around that.”
دولت ایران با جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان نه تنها رابطه بسیار نزدیکی دارد بلکه شاید یکی از دو کشوری باشیم که برخلاف بسیاری از کشورها، همواره از دستاوردهای ملت و دولت افغانستان حمایت کردهایم. طالبان بخشی از واقعیت اکنون و آینده افغانستان است و نه همه آن. pic.twitter.com/uXwcSnDDh8
— 🇮🇷 وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) February 1, 2021
“The visit was part of the ongoing talks between the Afghan government and the group,” Khatibzadeh stated.
This comes as a Taliban delegation, led by the deputy head of the group’s political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday in Tehran.
In a statement after the meeting, Zarif called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
“Political decisions could not be made in a vacuum, and the formation of an all-inclusive government must take place in a participatory process and by taking into account the fundamental structures, institutions, and laws, such as the Constitution,” Zarif said.
Zarif also expressed Iran’s readiness to facilitate dialogue among the Taliban, the Afghan government, and other Afghan groups.
“The noble people of Afghanistan have been wronged. The war and occupation of Afghanistan have dealt heavy blows to the Afghan people,” he added,
“The senior Iranian diplomat further expressed hope that the Taliban would focus efforts on an immediate end to the pains and problems of Afghan people so that the establishment of peace in Afghanistan would strip the outsiders of a pretext for occupation,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Taliban claims it has ‘no hand in civilian killings’
The Taliban early Monday said there was no truth in the claims made Sunday by the foreign community in Afghanistan that it was killing civilians, destroying public infrastructure and carrying out assassinations.
In a statement published on their website, the Taliban stated: “Representatives of a number of European and other countries have baselessly asserted through a statement that the Islamic Emirate is continuing a senseless war, is killing civilians, is destroying public infrastructure and is involved in assassinations.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan rejects all such allegations,” the statement read adding that “all charges which they have leveled are unsubstantiated.”
According to the Taliban, the group “has absolutely no hand in civilian killings and neither is it involved in the destruction of public infrastructure, rather it considers safeguarding and securing public infrastructure its own responsibility.”
This comes after the EU and other diplomatic missions in Afghanistan including Australia, Canada, the UK, the US and NATO, issued a joint statement on Sunday that called out the Taliban for the ongoing attacks.
In a united front, they accused the Taliban of being responsible for the majority of targeted violence in the country and said the group’s “attacks undermine state institutions and contribute to an insecure environment in which terrorist and criminal groups are able to freely operate.”
The foreign missions pointed out that they had all invested heavily in energy, food security, water resources, and road infrastructure for the benefit of the Afghan people.
In line with this aid having been provided they said: “We condemn the ongoing destruction of vital infrastructure, including digging up roads, destroying cell towers, and blowing up energy stations by the Taliban.
“These actions serve no purpose besides hurting the Afghan people who – largely due to decades of conflict – suffer from food insecurity and significant economic and development challenges, further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.”
The missions stated that the Taliban must “understand that their violent, destructive actions outrage the world and must cease if peace is to come to Afghanistan.”
The EU and foreign missions stated they “expect the Taliban to demonstrate its support for the people of Afghanistan by ending the violence, stopping the destruction of vital infrastructure, and committing to a sustainable peace, for the benefit of all Afghans.”
But the Taliban shifted blame and stated: “The principle and leading cause for the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan is foreign occupation from which the Afghans have died for a full two decades, which has imposed on our people an impotent administration and which is still continuing to lend support to this corrupt regime.”
The group went on to blame foreign countries, including the EU for the current crisis.
“Unfortunately, most countries including the European Union are either directly or indirectly involved in the tragedies, destruction, bombings, killings and various other crimes being experienced by our people for the past twenty years, and some are still exerting efforts to extend the presence of foreign occupation forces in Afghanistan and to prolong the ongoing conflict.”
The group said if the Doha agreement, signed in February between the US and the Taliban, is implemented, it will prove beneficial and in the interest of everyone including Afghans but if it was not adhered to there would be repercussions.
“…if some discard the Doha accord and keep searching for excuses to continue the war and protract the occupation, then history has proven that the Afghan Mujahid nation can valiantly defend its values, soil, homeland and rights,” the statement read.
