Well known Kabul official and media owner narrowly escapes death

A well-known state ministry of peace official and media outlet owner escaped unharmed after an IED ripped through his armored Landcruiser that he was traveling in early Monday morning in Kabul.

Shortly afterwards a second explosion claimed the lives of two people, a civilian and a security force member when an IED was detonated against a military vehicle.

The first blast targeted the vehicle of Khushnood Nabizada, Chief of Staff at State Ministry of Peace and Founder of Khaama Press news agency, on Monday morning.

Police stated that the first explosion took place at around 7:26 am in the Hangara square in PD10 of Kabul city.

Nabizada managed to escape unharmed.

US Charge d’ Affairs Ross Wilson stated in a tweet that such attacks must be condemned.

“One day after a statement by Western embassies expressed outrage over assassinations, kidnappings, and destruction being inflicted on Afghanistan, we are appalled to read of an attack on the chief of staff to the State Minister for Peace Khushnood Nabizada. It seems to be a shocking answer to our stated expectation that such violence and destruction must end,” Wilson stated.

“This violence must stop, and all those who want peace here should condemn it,” he emphasized.

In addition to Wilson’s remarks, UNAMA, the UK, US, and German missions also all condemned the attack against Nabizada.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

State Minister for Peace Affairs Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, meanwhile, condemned the attack.

“Indeed, the attack was against the peace process and key figures and activists of peace that have dedicated their lives for peace. We condemn the attack with strongest terms,” Naderi said.

He added that the current level of violence as peace efforts are underway is not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan.

The second explosion happened in the Jangalak area in PD7 of the city, police confirmed.

Two people – including a civilian and a security force member – were killed and a security force member has wounded the explosion, police added.