Well known cricket umpire loses 4 relatives in Nangarhar bombing

Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a well known Afghan cricket umpire, lost four close relatives on Saturday, including a cousin and a nephew when a suicide bomber detonated a car loaded with explosives close to the family home in Nangarhar province.

The attack happened shortly after midday when insurgents targeted the Ghanikhail district government compound, killing at least 16 people.

Speaking to Ariana News, Shinwari’s brother confirmed they lost a cousin, two of her children, and a nephew in the explosion.

He said they had been on their way to a doctor when the incident happened. Another two family members were wounded, he said.

Shinwari, who was in Kabul at the time of the incident, is a well known International Cricket Council (ICC)-registered umpire who has officiated over a number of international matches, including ODIs and Twenty20 tournaments.

His entire family, including his mother and father, live in the area where the explosion happened and as news broke of the tragedy, hundreds of messages of condolence flooded Shinwari’s Facebook page from fans around the world.