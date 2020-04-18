Weakness in COVID-19 testing capacity might put Afghanistan in crisis

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2020)

Lack of COVID-19 testing capacity in Afghanistan is a big disaster and will kill many people. Some of the members of the parliament underlined that the government should expand COVID-19 testing centers to prevent the further outbreak of the novel virus.

Nasim Modaber, an MP said, “lack and shortage of Coronavirus testing in Afghanistan is a disaster. Imagine someone dies of COVID-19, but no one knows that. A lot of people will be infected to COVID-19 in his/her mourning event. The government should take care of this problem seriously.”

Ziauddin Zia, another MP said, “A big issue is the low capacity of testing Coronavirus which will cause a big crisis. If testing process doesn’t increase, and suspicious cases aren’t tested properly, this virus will easily take over many people.”

“The testing capacity is low, and we are trying to raise in the next 10 days. We will also see if some cases are not tested properly” Firuzuddin Firuz, the Health Minister, confirming this problem said. “We are in touch with South Korea and China to find out how to increase the testing of Coronavirus.”

The Ministry of Public Health also warned the people that if they don’t follow the health recommendations and don’t stay in their homes, the coronavirus testing won’t be conclusive as after a negative test, there is a possibility of being infecting by COVID-19.