Weak Intelligence Capabilities Allowed Militants Get into Kabul Hotel: Analysts

Afghan analysts say ineffective leadership and weak intelligence capabilities have allowed militants to get into the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

On Saturday night, at least four gunmen dressed in army uniforms stormed Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul City, and battled Afghan Special Forces for 15 hours in an overnight siege that caused heavy casualties among hotel guests.

According to Interior Ministry, at least 18 people including 14 foreign national were killed and 10 others wounded in the attack which was claimed by the Taliban.

“There is no doubt that the insurgents have influenced in the security institutions and aware of the strong and weak points of the institutions,” said Javid Kohistani, a political analyst and commentator. “The attack on Intercontinental Hotel is not possible without the support of individuals inside the security institutions.”

The Interior Ministry, however, accepted that there is lack of intelligence in the security institutions, but said vowed to seriously investigate the attack on the hotel.

According to the Interior Ministry, a private firm assumed responsibility for the security of the hotel more than three weeks ago.

At the time of the attack, at least 34 provincial officials were gathered at the hotel to participate in a conference organized by the Telecommunication Ministry.

The incident came days after the U.S. embassy in Kabul issued a warning, saying that armed groups may be planning attacks on hotels in the city.