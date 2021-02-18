Connect with us

We will only leave when the time is right: Stoltenberg  

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 18, 2021)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday night that NATO allies are working closely together on the troop withdrawal situation in Afghanistan and that the Alliance will discuss the issue on Thursday at the Defense Ministers meeting. 
 
“So what we can do now is to coordinate, consult. We are going to have a discussion tomorrow, I’ll not preempt the outcome of that discussion. But Allies are coordinating closely, all Allies, including, of course, the United States. And then we will make a decision together,” Stoltenberg said.
 
Addressing a virtual press conference after the first day of the Defense Ministers meeting, Stoltenberg said NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is conditions-based. 
 
“Our presence in Afghanistan is conditions-based. And Taliban has to meet their commitments. And what NATO does now is that we, first of all, do whatever we can to support the peace process and the full implementation of the deal. 
 
“We will only leave when the time is right. And the focus now is how can we support the peace efforts, the peace talks, and re-energise, relaunch a new strength, a new momentum in the peace talks, because that’s the only path to peace. 
 
“As you know, we went into Afghanistan together, NATO Allies, partners and the United States, after 9/11. We have made decisions on adjusting our presence together. And we will also make the decision, when the time is right, to leave together. 
 
He said: “I think the main issue is that Taliban has to reduce violence, Taliban has to negotiate in good faith, and Taliban has to break all ties, has to stop supporting international terrorist groups like al-Qaeda.”
 
Stoltenberg also reiterated that NATO and the US would make a decision together on the withdrawal of troops. 
 
He said this has been made clear by the new Biden administration. 
 
“And I welcome the strong commitment and clear message from the United States that they will coordinate closely with NATO Allies and partners. We are 30 NATO Allies, but there are also partners like Finland, Sweden and others who are part of our NATO mission in Afghanistan,” he said.
 
“NATO Allies welcome that message from the United States, not least because there is a significant non-US presence in Afghanistan. There are roughly 10,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan now, and the majority of them are not from the United States. 
 
“I think that demonstrates the value of NATO also for the United States, because the United States, when they went into Afghanistan, they didn’t go alone. They have been supported by NATO Allies with tens of thousands of troops for now close to two decades.
 
“This is a decision we only can make together. We are assessing together. We are analysing together. We are supporting the peace process together. We are calling on Taliban to reduce violence, to negotiate in good faith and to stop supporting international terrorists like al Qaeda. 
 
“And then we will make the necessary decisions together. But I think the main focus now should be on re-energising the peace talks, because that’s the only way to a peaceful solution,” Stoltenberg said. 
Two Kabul University lecturers killed in IED explosion 

Ariana News

Published

29 seconds ago

on

February 18, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2021)

Two university lecturers were killed in a targeted IED explosion in Kabul city late Thursday morning.

Police confirmed the incident, which happened at about 11.25 am in PD3, close to Kabul University. 

The victims are Marouf Rasakh and Mubasher Muslimyar – who lectured in Islamic studies.

The two victims had been driving in a Toyota Corolla which was targeted in a magnetic IED attack. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.  

Business

Protesting truckers driving up prices at Kabul's bazaars

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

February 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2021)

Shopkeepers and Kabul residents on Wednesday raised concerns about the increase in price of basic goods, foodstuff and fuel, which they attribute to protesting truck drivers.

Truck drivers started protesting against the issuance of new permits, which they claim puts them at risk of falling victim to corruption on the part of police. 

In protest against this move, truck drivers have since blocked key highways for other trucks into Kabul. 

This has however had a resounding effect on the price of goods on local markets. 
 
A study by Ariana News found that on Wednesday liquid gas had increased from 48 AFN to 80 AFN per liter. 
 
The price of petrol also went up, from 36 AFN a liter to 47 AFN a liter. A bag of flour meanwhile increased to 2,000 AFN from 1,800 AFN. 
 
Hashmat, one shopkeeper said some highways into Kabul had been closed for 20 days – putting a strain on supplies. He also said government was not doing anything to address the problem.
 
“Government is careless about this; a lot of the goods are destroyed (along transit routes); and prices have increased,” said Hashmat.
 
Traders stated that a continued rise in costs of basic goods will result in an economic crisis in the country. They called for government to resolve the issues urgently.  
 
“Our stock is not enough to last for 10 days. We used to pay 40 Afs a kilo for gas, now we pay 47 Afs,” said Ahmadzai, a trader.
 
“Highways are blocked; if we do not get gas at the bazaar soon, the price will rise to 250 a kilogram soon,” said Moqim, another trader.
 
Officials meanwhile stated that legal action will be taken against those who block highways.
 
“Biased and irresponsible people, who are blocking highways will be referred to the Attorney General’s Office,” said Hekmatullah Qawanch, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport.
 
The Ministry of Interior’s spokesman Tariq Arian meanwhile said drivers have complained that police are demanding bribes from them. 
 
“Some drivers connected to transportation companies claim that police are bribing them,” said Arian.
Latest News

Russian envoy claims Moscow wants an interim government

Ariana News

Published

17 hours ago

on

February 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2021)

Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Wednesday that Moscow would like all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to agree to an inclusive and transitional coalition government.

Answering a question about the Taliban’s alleged agenda to take complete control of Afghanistan, the Russian envoy told Sputnik in an interview that it would be a bad scenario if the Taliban insisted on such an approach; however, he said, Russia believes that it would be good if there was a transitional coalition government in place in which the Taliban had political status.

“In the first phase – there is a need for the establishment of a transitional coalition government which could be able to lead and control both parties – later, there is a need to form a new government to help resolve the problems,” said Kabulov.

Kabulov also said that the peace talks in Doha have failed, and he called for the peace process to be held according to the Moscow format which would include the participation of  the US, Russia, China and Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.

But Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said in response to Kabulov’s remarks that an interim government in Afghanistan is not a solution and the decision depends on the people of Afghanistan.

“The people of Afghanistan sit at the negotiating table and set the path for themselves, the establishment of just an interim government cannot be the solution,” said Abdullah. 

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Human Rights Commission of the HCNR, Abdullah also raised concern over the spike in targeted killings, adding that the Taliban wants to take power in this way.

“If one side wants to show that they are more capable by killing innocent people by targeting human rights activists or civilians, I do not think this is a peaceful solution,” Abdullah added.

However, the State Ministry of Peace Affairs says it is working to set up a national committee of war victims to address the victims of the war in the peace process.

The remarks come as the Taliban have left the negotiating table and there is no sign of talks resuming anytime soon. 

Sediq Sediqqi, Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs for Strategy and Policies, also reacted to Kabulov’s remarks.

“No one should just close their eyes and say that the Taliban adhered to the terms. If that was the case, Afghans would be living through a ceasefire and peace; the talks would be ongoing and there would be a solution. Taliban are the main violators and they are at war with Afghans,” Sediqqi tweeted.

