‘We Should Learn From Moral Character of Prophet Mohammad’: Ghani

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said that the main reason behind continued violence in the country was not truly learning from the moral character of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Speaking at a ceremony held at Presidential Palace to mark the Milad-u-Nabi, Ghani stressed that there is a need for reconsideration of learning method.

“If fighting is still going on in our society, violence, and insecurity is asking people for more sacrifices, if our children and women are faced with fear and if there is hurdle in the way of development it is all because we did not learn basically from Islam and the moral character of the prophet,” Ghani said.

“We should reconsider our learning method. the learning which could not lead into the end of discord and enmity it should be changed,” he noted.

The president also said Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) during difficult times was forced to take arm against aggressors and fight against them “courageously”, “but we all know that fighting was not the prophet’s purpose and had no tendency toward enmity and violence.”

“We should strengthen the culture of peace and brotherhood in our society and standing against violence, enmity and hatred is our essential duty,” Ghani said.

Some religious ulema who also attended the event said that the moral character of the prophet should be promoted among Muslims and that the laws and decisions should be based on God’s book and path of his prophet.

“The message of god’s prophet was to rescue the world from ignorance,” said a religious scholar Mohammad Hashim Salehi.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammad, who was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 570 AD. His birthday is marked in many ways in different Islamic countries.