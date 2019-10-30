We Must Seize Any Opportunity for Peace: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2019)

Transparency in the presidential election will help the country to move toward peace and stability, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event at the Turkey Embassy in Kabul, Abdullah said people have paid enough sacrifices for the sake of a permanent peace.

Abdullah said he is committed to the peace process, adding that he will make all efforts available at his capacity to achieve it.

He also said Afghans are tired of war and they are suffering from the continuation of the ongoing war in the country.

“Peace is a priority for the country,” Abdullah said, “If there is any opportunity we should seize it.”

In addition, he emphasized on election transparency and rule of law in the country.

“At this stage, focusing on transparency of election is also important,” he insisted.