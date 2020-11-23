Latest News
We don’t want charity; We want connectivity: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani told delegates attending the Geneva Conference on Monday that Afghanistan wants to be self-sufficient but needs the help of the international community to achieve this.
He said regional connectivity was key to achieving this and said simply: “We don’t want charity; We want connectivity.”
He thanked Afghanistan’s partners for the investments made so far in the country and thanked those who could also see his vision of a connected country with a strong trade and transit footprint.
Ghani acknowledged “enormous waste” in expenditure had been recorded in the development of the country but recommended a strong asset management and monitoring program be introduced so as to attract large scale investment – especially from multinational companies.
Ghani said this during his opening remarks at Monday’s donor pledging conference that will see international partners commit to funding for the Afghan government for the next four years.
Calls for ceasefire increase as Geneva Donor summit gets underway
The 2020 Afghanistan Conference in Geneva titled “Peace, Prosperity, and Self-Reliance” has brought together around 70 countries and international organizations virtually who will discuss financial assistance to Afghanistan for the next four years.
The two-day summit was officially opened by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar who said that currently, a reduction in violence is a priority for Afghanistan.
“We are grateful to our international and regional partners and to the UN to help start the negotiations. However the priority is reducing violence,” Atmar said.
“The end state of the peace process must be determined by the free will of Afghan people and be acceptable to the international community.”
He stated: “This end state is defined as a unified, sovereign and democratic Afghanistan where peace and stability are neither threatened from within nor from outside.”
First Lady Rula Ghani also addressed delegates and stated that the Taliban has intensified attacks against the Afghan forces since the start of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha.
“The government has made all concessions but Taliban intensified attacks, killings, and maintained ties with terror groups,” Ghani pointed out.
She said: “We want peace, we dream peace, we cherish peace. But we will adhere to important principles embedded in our Constitution, the values of our Republic.”
UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet asked the warring parties in Afghanistan to avoid causing civilian casualties, to cease targeting public facilities, ensure women participation, protect civic space, and address victims’ needs and ensure justice in the country.
Nine Australian soldiers commit suicide in just three weeks
Nine Australian soldiers have taken their own lives in just three weeks amid weeks of discussions and media coverage of alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, the Daily Mail reported.
The four-year inquiry uncovered a ‘shameful record’ of unlawful killings that took place outside the ‘heat of battle’.
An edited version of the report was released on Thursday after a four-year inquiry uncovered a “shameful record” of unlawful killings.
The Daily Mail reported that in the past three weeks one female and eight male soldiers, aged between early 20s and 50s, have taken their own lives.
According to the news report, so many soldiers taking their own lives in such a short space of time is believed to be unprecedented in recent Australian military history.
It is believed the stress of the inquiry – which uncovered evidence of 39 murders by Australian Special Forces – played a part in some of their suicides, the Daily Mail stated.
‘I think some of the media [reports of alleged war crimes] has been painting everyone with the same brush and people seem to have forgotten about innocence until proven guilty – and that adds additional stress,’ ex-infantry soldier and veterans’ mental health advocate Neil ‘Wally’ Wallace told The Advertiser.
However, the Mail reported that there is no suggestion the nine late ADF members had anything to do with the alleged war crimes documented in the report.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said in reaction to the report: “There is no way to define this brutality. There is no way to explain what has happened. It is incomprehensible.”
“These are crimes against innocent people, and I was shocked. At the same time, the Australian government has come very clear with it – about what has happened.”
Human Rights Watch Australia director Elaine Pearson meanwhile told Al Jazeera that the Afghan victims deserve swift and independent justice for the “deliberate and cold-blooded killings”.
“Ultimately, if we’re talking about accountability, this should not just stop with the people who pulled the trigger and killed these people in Afghanistan,” she told the BBC.
“This is also about command responsibility and so I think that it’s very important that those who knew or who should have known are also held to account and are held criminally liable for these acts.”
NATO to decide in new year about leaving Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday night that “what is clear now is that the US is going to reduce [troop levels in Afghanistan] but they are not going to leave.”
Speaking to Halifax International, Stoltenberg also said that NATO would have to make the decision early next year on whether to stay or to leave Afghanistan.
In the meantime, the US will continue to provide support to the other NATO Allies in Afghanistan, he said.
“We have to remember that more than half of the troops in Afghanistan now are non-US – they are European Allies and also partner nations.
“We are in Afghanistan to make sure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists, a platform where terrorists can plan, organize, finance, launch terrorist attacks against our countries,” Stoltenberg said.
He also said NATO strongly supports the current peace talks taking place between the government and Taliban and pointed out that part of the agreement between the US and the Taliban in February stated that all foreign troops should be out of Afghanistan by May 1 next year.
“So early next year, we need to make a very hard decision. That’s: whether we leave and risk to lose the gains we have made, but then at least we can be out of Afghanistan; or whether we stay and then continue to be involved in the very challenging and demanding military operation in Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg said.
“My message is that we need to assess whether the conditions for leaving are met, together. We need to make these decisions together. And as we have said many times in NATO: we went into Afghanistan together, we should make decisions on adjustments of a presence there together, and when the time is right we should leave together, but then in a coordinated and orderly way.”
The US is expected to reduce its number of troops from 4,500 to about 2,500 in the coming weeks – while NATO has an estimated 11,000 troops still in Afghanistan.
