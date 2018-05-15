Water Resources Being Used ‘Ruthlessly’ in the Country: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2018 5:09 pm)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah says over the past several years, the government did not have effect plans for water management in the country and that water resources being used “ruthlessly” in Kabul and other provinces.

Speaking at an event titled “Women’s role in water resources’ management” held on Tuesday in, Kabul Abdullah stressed on water management in the country.

“Water is being used ruthlessly in the capital and other provinces that creates challenges for the new generation [in the country],” he said.

At the same event, the Minister of Energy and Water (MEW), Ali Ahmad Usmani said that women’s leadership role at MEW is a serious need.

“Women’s presence at the ministry is less and therefore, we organized this event so that women increase their responsibility in this regard,” Usmani said.

This comes as many believe the government has not taken effective steps to manage water resources in the country that heavily relies on energy imports from its neighboring countries.