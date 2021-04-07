Business
Water affairs authority confirms work to start on 44 new dams
National Water Affairs Regulation Authority (WARA) said Wednesday that the construction of 44 dams across the country will begin next month in order to help manage Afghan waters.
WARA stated that surveys and designs of these dams are being finalized and the construction contracts would be signed separately next month.
According to the department the following dams, at an estimated cost of $600 million, would be contracted in 21 provinces.
Aghan Jan in Uruzgan; Mizan, Markok, Qaria Aja, and Allaudin in Zabul; Zardalo, Mullah Cheragh, and Chard in Ghazni; Gromby, Gorbat and Jalrez in Maidan Wardak; Gomal, Gomal Dowom, Zama, and Rustai Mirza in Paktika; Domand in Khost; Kharwar in Logar; Sori Khola in Paktia; Sultan Ibrahim and Qale Sokhta in Sar-e-Pul; Almar and Khisht Pol in Faryab; Rustai Aab in Samangan; Kantiwa and Kala Gosh in Nuristan; Aab Lory in Kandahar; Shoray, and Buzbai in Badghis; Wursaj Socha Maagh in Takhar; Dahane Mohammad Gicha in Bamiyan; Dare Bamsir in Daikundi; Shina, Zardag Bam, and Khair Maidanak in Ghor; Noor Gul and Qata Qala in Kunar; Pang Ziyan, Dare Shrasta, and Surkh in Nangarhar; Buzban in Ghor; Talkhak in Parwan; and Watan Gat in Laghman.
WARA stated that the dams, which will be used for hydroelectric and irrigation purposes, could store around 1,200 million cubic meters of water once the projects are implemented.
Once construction is complete, these dams will also irrigate an estimated 320,000 hectares of land, WARA said.
According to WARA, the dams could also produce 97 MW of electricity.
The Afghan officials said that the projects would also provide employment for thousands of people.
This comes after President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the Kamal Khan Dam in western Nimruz province last month.
The Kamal Khan Dam will not only generate at least nine megawatts of electricity for the local community but will also irrigate over 180,000 hectares of land.
More than 2,600 fish farms operating in Afghanistan
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) there are 2,636 fish farms across the country that produce tens of thousands of metric tons of fish annually.
Helmand, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Kunduz, Uruzgan, Kunar and Herat provinces are the main producers of fish in the country.
Milkfish, Mackerel, Cod, Minnow and Snakehead fish are some of the most popular fish in Afghanistan.
One kilogram of fresh fish sells for between 200 and 300 AFN in Kabul and provincial markets.
The Ministry of Agriculture establishes between eighty and one hundred fish farms annually. One of the key programs of this ministry is the sustainable development of fish farming in Afghanistan.
EU helps Afghanistan with debt relief amid ongoing pandemic
The EU announced Tuesday it will provide Afghanistan with 2.9 million Euros in grant funding to be used towards debt relief in a bid to help the country maintain its commitment and path towards reaching its Sustainable Development Goals.
The EU said in a statement the ongoing pandemic has carried severe health, social and economic consequences around the world, including in Afghanistan. In many developing countries, debt levels were already high before the crisis and are now at risk of becoming unsustainable.
“Afghanistan has to cope with sharply declining revenue as a consequence of the crisis, driven by restrictions on economic activity and trade. Tax revenue dropped by 40 percent in April–May 2020 while the expenditure burden for health and other social services increased,” the statement read.
“The Afghan government successfully managed to borrow considerable amounts in highly concessional loans from the IMF to cover its fiscal deficit during the crisis. Although Afghanistan’s debt level still remains low, the current revenue position increased vulnerability,” read the statement.
EU Chargé d’ Affaires Arnout Pauwels meanwhile said: “Today’s announcement is good news for Afghanistan, as this additional funding will free space to increase the social, health and economic spending in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“This comes in addition to the substantial support the EU has already provided to Afghanistan to tackle the pandemic, both bilaterally and through the COVAX facility,” he said.
The support announced Tuesday will also contribute to Afghanistan’s macro-economic stability. This comes at an important moment, as the EU’s assessment of the government’s performance on the 2020 State and Resilience Budget Support begins. For years, economic stability and sound public finance management have been at the heart of the EU’s dialogue with countries receiving EU budget support.
Since the start of the pandemic, the EU has mobilised almost 147 million euros to Afghanistan to address the immediate health crisis and provide humanitarian assistance to the people in need. As the largest donor to the COVAX facility, the EU and its member states have also enabled the delivery of almost 500,000 doses of vaccine to Afghanistan.
Political and security uncertainty slow Afghanistan’s economic recovery
Continued political uncertainty and a possible decline in international aid is slowing down Afghanistan’s economic recovery from COVID-19, the World Bank said Monday in its latest country update.
The World Bank’s report, Setting Course to Recovery, shows that robust agricultural growth has partially buoyed Afghanistan’s economy, which shrunk by around two percent in 2020 – a smaller contraction than previous estimates.
However, lockdowns, weak investment, and trade disruptions have hit services and industries, increasing hardship and unemployment in cities.
Growth is expected to reach one percent in 2021 and top around three percent in 2022 as the COVID-19 crisis fades. Per capita incomes are unlikely to recover to pre-COVID levels until 2025 due to fast population growth, the report noted.
“The current political and security uncertainties have created serious hurdles to Afghanistan’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. A slower pace of recovery means higher unemployment, lower government revenues, and – ultimately – more difficult living conditions for Afghans,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
A full recovery will be challenging as many firms have closed and jobs were lost. Private sector confidence has weakened amid difficult security conditions, uncertainty about the outcome of the ongoing peace talks, the possible withdrawal of international troops, and potential sharp declines in future international aid support.
The report also noted that droughts are expected in 2021 and will likely reduce agricultural activity, further weakening growth prospects.
The report emphasizes that a strong and sustainable partnership between the Afghan government and its international partners is key to driving recovery and restoring private sector confidence.
In that effort, the government needs to accelerate reforms to improve governance, fight corruption, mobilize revenue, and boost business.
The report also noted that simultaneously, donors can support private sector confidence through clearer multi-year aid commitments and by defining measurable priority reforms that condition continued grant support.
