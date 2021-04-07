Water affairs authority confirms work to start on 44 new dams 

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2021)

National Water Affairs Regulation Authority (WARA) said Wednesday that the construction of 44 dams across the country will begin next month in order to help manage Afghan waters.

WARA stated that surveys and designs of these dams are being finalized and the construction contracts would be signed separately next month.

According to the department the following dams, at an estimated cost of $600 million, would be contracted in 21 provinces.

Aghan Jan in Uruzgan; Mizan, Markok, Qaria Aja, and Allaudin in Zabul; Zardalo, Mullah Cheragh, and Chard in Ghazni; Gromby, Gorbat and Jalrez in Maidan Wardak; Gomal, Gomal Dowom, Zama, and Rustai Mirza in Paktika; Domand in Khost; Kharwar in Logar; Sori Khola in Paktia; Sultan Ibrahim and Qale Sokhta in Sar-e-Pul; Almar and Khisht Pol in Faryab; Rustai Aab in Samangan; Kantiwa and Kala Gosh in Nuristan; Aab Lory in Kandahar; Shoray, and Buzbai in Badghis; Wursaj Socha Maagh in Takhar; Dahane Mohammad Gicha in Bamiyan; Dare Bamsir in Daikundi; Shina, Zardag Bam, and Khair Maidanak in Ghor; Noor Gul and Qata Qala in Kunar; Pang Ziyan, Dare Shrasta, and Surkh in Nangarhar; Buzban in Ghor; Talkhak in Parwan; and Watan Gat in Laghman.

WARA stated that the dams, which will be used for hydroelectric and irrigation purposes, could store around 1,200 million cubic meters of water once the projects are implemented.

Once construction is complete, these dams will also irrigate an estimated 320,000 hectares of land, WARA said.

According to WARA, the dams could also produce 97 MW of electricity.

The Afghan officials said that the projects would also provide employment for thousands of people.

This comes after President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the Kamal Khan Dam in western Nimruz province last month.

The Kamal Khan Dam will not only generate at least nine megawatts of electricity for the local community but will also irrigate over 180,000 hectares of land.