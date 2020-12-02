Latest News
Watchdogs outraged over photo of Australian soldier drinking from prosthetic leg
Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director for Human Rights Watch, has called on the Afghan government to speak up for victims of the alleged war crimes carried out by Australia’s special forces.
Following the publication on Tuesday of a photograph of an Australian special forces soldier drinking beer out of a prosthetic leg belonging to a dead Taliban fighter, Gossman tweeted: “The Afghan government should speak up for the victims and demand a thorough and independent investigation of all alleged crimes, prosecutions of those responsible, and adequate and swift compensation to the Afghans harmed by these crimes.”
Zabiullah Farhang, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said the photos showed Australian soldiers “had no respect for the life of Afghans here”.
Other Afghans reacted with as much disgust at the photograph, and others published in Australian media.
“It is the most disgusting, shocking and horrific image I’ve ever seen,” Hayatullah Fazly, a member of the provincial council in Uruzgan, told the Guardian.
“It is more painful when you consider that [the soldiers] were here to help us and make us feel safe. It’s shameful.”
The publication of the images follows the release last week of a redacted report into Australian special forces’ conduct in Afghanistan that linked soldiers to the unlawful deaths of 39 prisoners and civilians.
One alleged incident, heavily redacted in the report, is described as “possibly the most disgraceful episode in Australia’s military history”.
A special investigator’s office has been set up to prosecute the alleged crimes detailed in the report.
Farhang meanwhile told the Guardian: “This is a true violation of international human rights and also it is a war crime. We welcome the Australian prime minister’s efforts in creating an [office] to investigate it, this will help in discovering more crimes.
“We ask the Australian government to hear and accept the demands of victims … [to help in] bringing the responsible to justice. The special committee should also facilitate a way in which the victims can directly contact them,” he said.
Gossman also said prosecutors needed to “investigate up the chain of command” and hold senior officers criminally liable if they knew about the alleged crimes and failed to prevent them or punish those responsible.
Russia demands probe into IED explosion that injured embassy workers
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has demanded a full inquiry into an explosion in Kabul on Tuesday that resulted in four of their embassy workers sustaining slight injuries.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Russia demands that Afghanistan “hold a thorough investigation of the incident and take comprehensive measures to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic mission workers in Afghanistan”
An unknown number of Russian embassy workers were slightly injured in an IED explosion in Kabul on Tuesday.
“On December 1, a makeshift bomb exploded near the Russian embassy complex in Kabul along the route of the vehicle belonging to the Russian diplomatic mission. Embassy workers in the car received a slight concussion,” Zakharova said.
She said the vehicle did not take a direct hit and embassy staff said preliminary investigations point towards the target having been an Afghan security forces vehicle.
“However, it can’t be ruled out that the terrorist attack was aimed against Russian citizens.”
“The Russian Embassy in Kabul is taking additional measures aimed to increase security of the embassy personnel and facilities,” she said.
World Bank suspends $200 million in funding to Afghanistan
The World Bank has suspended the payment of about $200 million in funding to Afghanistan as the country’s Central Bank has failed to provide the World Bank with necessary information.
The head of the World Bank in Afghanistan, Henry Crowley, reportedly stated in a note to President Ashraf Ghani, that the reason for holding back the money was because the Central Bank had not provided them with necessary data and information as requested.
In the letter, Crowley said written requests by the WB to the Central Bank had gone unanswered and in turn he called on Ghani to intervene.
According to the World Bank, it has pledged a total of $600 million to Afghanistan for this year. Of this, $400 million has been paid over to the Afghan government bu the remaining $200 million is being withheld.
NATO chief says decision to stay or leave will be made in February
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday night elaborated on his comment earlier this week about troops withdrawal and said NATO and its allies will “face a turning point early next year.”
Addressing a virtual press conference after the first day of the meetings of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Stoltenberg said ministers discussed NATO2030 and how to further adapt the Alliance for the future and addressed the situation in Afghanistan.
“NATO supports the Afghan peace process. And as part of that, we have adjusted our presence. While the United States has decided to further reduce its troop numbers to 2,500, NATO’s training mission continues. And over half of our forces are, now, non-US.
“Ministers made clear that all Allies remain committed to the mission. And to supporting Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism. As we continue to assess the situation in Afghanistan, it is clear that we will face a turning point early next year,” he said.
“If we stay, we risk continued fighting. And an even longer-term engagement.
“If we leave, we risk Afghanistan once again becoming a safe haven for international terrorists. And the loss of the gains made with such sacrifice.
“So there is a price for staying longer. But there is also a price for leaving too soon. We will have to take some hard decisions when NATO defense ministers meet next February.
“But whatever we decide, we must do it in a coordinated and orderly way,” he said.
Stoltenberg however emphasized that although NATO is committed to continue supporting the Afghan security forces the organization and its Allies have “stated many times that we will not stay in Afghanistan with our military presence for longer than necessary.”
He also said NATO and its Allies welcome that for the first time in two decades, there are now direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
“It’s far too early to say whether these talks will succeed, but they are the only path, they are the only real possibility, chance, for a political settlement of the crisis in Afghanistan.
“And, therefore, we will have to make an assessment next year about whether we deem the situation, what should I say . . . or the conditions in place for us to further reduce and eventually leave Afghanistan, or whether we have to stay.”
He said that is a decision NATO will take based on consultations between all NATO Allies.
“The defense ministerial meeting in February will be an important meeting. And we have to remember that this is something that the whole of NATO and, actually, also several partners are part of.”
He pointed out however that until this year the US, which is NATO’s biggest Ally, had the largest number of troops in Afghanistan over the years, but now the majority of the foreign troops in Afghanistan are from European Allies and partner countries – non-US troops.
He again called on the Taliban to reduce violence but said this was just the first step. “What we need to see is a lasting peace agreement. And part of that has to be a ceasefire. So, the reduction of violence should only be the first step.”
