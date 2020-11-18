Latest News
Watchdog says now is not the time for donor countries to cut back on funding
Amnesty International on Wednesday called on the international community to remain “fully committed to protecting and building” on Afghanistan’s fragile human rights gains and to not cut back on funding.
In a statement ahead of this month’s donor conference in Geneva, Amnesty International said Afghanistan is at a critical juncture and that now is not the time for donor countries to cut back on funding.
The Geneva Quadrennial Pledging Conference on Afghanistan, a major donor conference where countries will pledge funding for 2021 through to 2024 will take place on 23-24 November.
The conference will be attended by representatives of more than 70 countries, international organizations and agencies. The conference will also set development objectives as well as secure funding commitments for Afghanistan.
Omar Waraich, Head of South Asia at Amnesty International said: “Afghanistan is at a critical moment. Even as there is talk of peace, violence continues to surge, claiming hundreds of civilian lives, the protection of human rights is nowhere on the political agenda, and COVID-19 continues to run rampant in a country with one of the weakest health systems in the world,” he said.
“International funding has been crucial to the limited but important progress we have witnessed on human rights in Afghanistan over the past two decades, but much more remains to be done. To ensure that these advances are not reversed, the Geneva Conference must maintain a focus on human rights objectives.”
“For its part, the Afghan government must demonstrate its ongoing commitment to defending human rights, safeguarding freedom of expression, and protecting minority groups,” Waraich stated.
As such, Amnesty International has called on participants at the Geneva Conference to set objectives and commit funding to key areas including the rights of women and girls, conflict and civilian casualties, internally displaced people, human rights defenders, and access to justice.
The organization stated that the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan has vastly improved compared to under the Taliban regime. There are now 3.3 million girls in education and women are politically, economically and socially engaged. However, there remain major obstacles and challenges.
Violence against women is rife, the participation of women at all levels of government remains limited and, according to UNICEF, 2.2 million Afghan girls still do not attend school. Meanwhile, two decades of progress on women’s rights are at risk of being compromised through the peace talks.
“The Afghan government and donor partners must build on the hard-won gains made by Afghan women over the past two decades by making clear commitments to support programs to eradicate violence against women, strengthen women’s participation at all levels of government and increase girls’ access to education across the country,” said Waraich.
Conflict and civilian casualties was also a key area of concern and Amnesty International stated that the Geneva Conference is a key moment to reassert the central role that human rights must have in a future Afghanistan.
Waraich said: “Afghan civilians are paying a heavy price in this bloody conflict. The Geneva Conference participants must ensure that the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law is at the centre of the ongoing peace negotiations.”
“The conference should also emphasize that there must be accountability for serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law committed by all sides in the conflict.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another area of serious concern, especially regarding the high number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Afghanistan – IDPs who are living in densely populated camps with limited access to clean water, healthcare, sanitation and employment.
As pointed out by the organization, social distancing is impossible in the camps and the situation of IDPs has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Afghanistan.
In line with this Amnesty International also called on participants at the Geneva Conference to set objectives and make funding commitments to alleviate the plight of IDPs, through the provision of safe habitation and equal access to basic services.
Human rights was also a key concern and according to the organization activists are still risking their lives by speaking out.
“The Geneva Conference must push the Afghan government to deliver on its pledge [to safeguard human rights] and make a funding commitment to help roll out the mechanism across the country,” Waraich.
On the issue of access to justice, the organization stated that despite millions of dollars having been spent on improving access to justice for people in Afghanistan, the judiciary and legal system remains weak and unresponsive and perpetrators frequently go unpunished and their crimes uninvestigated.
“The Geneva Conference is a key moment to reassert the central role that human rights must have in a future Afghanistan. To achieve this, it must commit to credible and measurable benchmarks to monitor human rights progress and, crucially, make clear to all parties to the peace talks that human rights are non-negotiable,” said Waraich.
Iran top envoy in Kabul, discusses peace talks with officials
The Iranian embassy in Kabul said that Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan, arrived in Kabul to discuss recent developments in the region with senior government officials.
The embassy said that the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and relations between the two countries were discussed in the meeting of Iranian and Afghan officials.
Iran’s special envoy Taherian met and held talks with Abdullah Abdullah chairman of the high council for national reconciliation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and bilateral relations between the two countries.
Iran has always and explicitly supported the start of negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban and stressed its readiness to advance the process of real and lasting peace in this country. Iran embassy said.
Pentagon announces troop reduction in Afghanistan and Iraq
The US troop presence in Afghanistan and Iraq will be reduced to 2,500 in each country by mid-January, US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced on Tuesday.
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who Trump installed last week after firing Mark Esper, confirmed.
“By Jan. 15, 2021, our forces, their size in Afghanistan, will be 2,500 troops. Our force size in Iraq will also be 2,500 by that same date,” Miller told reporters.
US Acting Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller also phoned President Ghani and discussed the decision and the Afghan peace process.
“Both sides talked about the peace process, strengthening mutual relations, and continued meaningful U.S. military support to the Afghan Security and Defense Forces.” Presidential palace said.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was also present in this telephone call, palace said.
Yesterday Afghan Acting defense minister Assadullah Khalid told parliament that although he does not believe a full withdrawal of foreign forces will happen, the ANDSF are fully prepared to defend their country.
This comes after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday warned against a hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and said the price for leaving too soon could “be very high”.
NATO currently has less than 12,000 troops from dozens of countries in Afghanistan, while the US is now down to around 4,500.
Stoltenberg said that “even with further US reductions, NATO will continue its mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces. We are also committed to funding them through 2024.”
Meanwhile, according to a Pentagon watchdog report published in “The Hill” reported that the Taliban has conducted a “small number” of attacks against US-led coalition forces in Afghanistan despite its agreement with the Trump administration banning such attacks, a Pentagon watchdog said in a report released Tuesday.
The Taliban did not comment yet.
Defense chief says he is not sure if peace talks with Taliban will yield results
Asadullah Khalid, nominated defense minister, said Tuesday that he is not sure if the peace negotiations will yield any results as it was clear the Taliban had no intention of reducing violence.
Highlighting the security strategy to lawmakers in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) for a vote of confidence, Khalid stated that it is clear the Taliban have no intention of reducing violence or of bringing peace to the country.
Khalid claimed that the Taliban operation centers are still active in parts of Pakistan and are funded and equipped from there.
Acting Defense Minister stated: “The enemy has no intention for the sake of peace and reduction in violence, and we did not see their willingness [for peace]. I am not sure that the negotiations will yield a result, but I do not mean to oppose the peace talks, and the Afghan National Army (ANA) backs the real peace, and there is no guardian to protect the peace except the army.”
Nominee ministers for Justice and Higher Education also presented their plans to the Lower House of Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) for votes of confidence on Tuesday.
The nominee for the Ministry of Justice, Fazel Ahmad Manawi stated that justice was not being carried out for the people due to the laws of the country not being implemented. He said it was necessary to take practical steps to institutionalize the law.
“Unfortunately, most people even at the highest levels of government are not aware of the law; and this has challenged justice among the people, and more efforts must be made to enforce the law,” Manawi added.
Abbas Basir, the nominee for Higher Education, emphasized the fundamental changes in the education sector, stating that the teaching methods are outdated and do not meet the needs of society.
“The Fields of study must be organized according to the labor market, and I will do my best on the quality of education, and the teaching methods are outdated and ineffective, and it is the teacher-centered education that must be changed.”
