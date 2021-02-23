Latest News
Watchdog reports over 2,000 children killed or wounded in 2020
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reported Tuesday as many as 2,019 children have been killed or injured in the conflict in 2020.
In its annual report on the children’s rights situation in 2020 in Afghanistan, released Tuesday, the AIHRC stated child casualties as a result of ongoing violence and clashes across the country have dropped to 25.1 percent compared to 2019.
AIHRC data, however, indicates a 16 percent increase in violence against children in 2020 compared to 2019.
“Physical, mental, economic, sexual, and other forms of violence have been recorded,” the organization said.
“Out of 1,391 child victims of violence, 948 are boys (68.2 percent), and 443 are girls (31.8 percent),” the report read.
“This research reflects the human rights situation of 5,318 children (3,807 boys, and 1,509 girls) from 28 provinces of the country. 19.3 percent of these children are between 7 and 11 years of age, and 80.7 percent of them are between 12 and 18 years old,” the AIHCR stated.
“In 1399 (2020), 628 (45.1 percent) of children included in the study, were victims of psychological violence, 606 (43.6 percent) were victims of physical violence, 44 (3.2 percent) victims of economic violence, and 34 (2.4 percent) were victims of sexual violence; and 79 (5.7 percent), were victims of other types of violence that are not listed under verbal-psychological, physical, economic and sexual violence.”
This comes as UNAMA in its latest report said Tuesday that civilian casualties have increased following the start of peace talks in September 2020.
Baghlan hospital chief killed in targeted attack
Khalil-ur-Rahman Narmgui, chief of the Baghlan-e-Markazi district hospital, in Baghlan province was killed in an attack by Taliban militants on Tuesday evening, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.
NAI, a media advocacy group, said in a statement that Narmgui was the former head of the journalists union in Baghlan.
According to the statement, Narmgui was shot dead in the Sarak-e-Panj area of the Baghlan-e-Markazi district while he was on his way to Pul-e-Khumri city of the province.
Meanwhile, NAI urged the government to arrest and prosecute the culprits.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
This comes as targeted killings have increased across the country.
NAI stated that eight journalists have been assassinated in the past few months.
COVID-19
Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Afghanistan officially launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday aimed at immunizing hundreds of thousands of people across the country.
Health workers, Afghan Security Forces members, and journalists were the first volunteers to get doses of the Indian-made Covishield vaccine in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the campaign, President Ashraf Ghani stated: “Efforts are underway to provide Coronavirus vaccine to cover 40 percent of the population in the second round.”
India donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.
The Public Health Ministry said that 250,000 people – mostly health workers and Afghan security forces and media workers – would be inoculated in the first stage.
Acting Health Minister Waheed Majroh stated: “The fair implementation of the Corona vaccine is the main responsibility of the Ministry of Public Health, and we call on the public, civil society, and the media to cooperate with the Ministry in terms of implementing this responsibility.”
Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to Kabul Rudrendra Tandon called for global solidarity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Outbreak of Coronavirus has had serious effects on the world. In addition to grave economic impacts, it left casualties; therefore, it is impossible to fight COVID-19 without global solidarity,” Tandon stated.
Afghanistan has officially registered 55,646 COVID-19 cases and 2,430 deaths
Foreign militants fighting alongside Taliban in Kandahar: officials claim
Military officials in Kandahar claimed Tuesday that foreign militants are fighting alongside the Taliban in the province against government forces.
According to the officials, evidence shows that al-Qaeda, Pakistani and Chechen insurgents were colluding with the Taliban in the four-month war in the Arghandab district of Kandahar.
Meanwhile, local officials say that security forces have conducted wide clearance operations in the province to retake the areas that collapsed to the Taliban, especially in the Arghandab district.
A number of families, who have been displaced in Kandahar due to the clashes, stated that the war has made their lives miserable.
The Taliban have not yet commented.
The Defense Ministry on Monday said that at least ten Taliban fighters including four Pakistani nationals were killed during an operation in the Arghistan district of the province on Monday night.
A Taliban spokesman, however, denied the report, stating that no Pakistani nationals are fighting alongside the group in the district.
This comes after the United Nations and the Afghan government has repeatedly said the Taliban continue to work with al-Qaeda. However, according to the US-Taliban agreement, the group is obligated to cutting ties with the terrorist group.
