Watchdog raises concern over attacks plaguing media industry

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)
Afghanistan’s media workers have warned if government does not step up efforts to preserve freedom of expression and safeguard their lives they might end up being forced to flee the country. 
 
This comes after a string of attacks left five media workers dead in two months – amid a marked increase in targeted killings and attempted assassinations.  
 
At a meeting on Saturday, Afghan media workers said the escalation of targeted attacks against journalists and media workers has also led to self-censorship. 
 
In a statement issued by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), the organization stated that the Afghan government and Taliban urgently need to consider and respond to the demands of the Afghan media for support, safety, protection, timely investigations and access to information.
 
The AIHRC said targeted killings of journalists in the past few months have had a negative impact on media across the country and that many female journalists from the provinces have left their jobs. 
 
“It is very difficult for journalists to have access to the districts, even those near the provincial centers. They cannot easily move around the city. When those working in media including journalists are threatened, they refer to government security agencies, but, according to journalists, their concerns and demands are not given sufficient attention by the security institutions,” the statement read.
 
At Saturday’s meeting, over 100 journalists and representatives of media support organizations shared their concerns and challenges with Shaharzad Akbar, the AIHRC’s Chairperson and the commission’s leadership.
 
AIHRC said: “There has been a lot of psychological pressure on those working in media in Afghanistan in recent months due to the environment of fear and intimidation created by the targeted attacks. 
 
“The media community are worried about more restrictions that could affect their work and their lives. 
 
“The government of Afghanistan has not shared sufficient information on preventing the targeted killings of journalists and prosecuting the perpetrators.”
 
This also comes just weeks after government announced it had dismantled the spokesperson position for provincial governor offices.
 
Since the decision came into effect, on December 2, the governors themselves are responsible for giving information to the media. 
 
“Dismantling this position has caused concern about disruption in the free circulation of information in the country. Most journalists complain about lack of access to information and data at the provincial level. 
 
“To this end, the media call on the government to ensure freedom of expression and respect people’s right to access information by revising the decision about dismantling the spokesperson position in the provincial governors’ offices,” the statement read.
 
Journalists at the meeting also called for a number of other measures to be considered. 
 
They asked for the international community to pressure the warring parties to agree to a ceasefire and end the violence and targeted killings; that the Afghan government must prevent targeted attacks, ensure security of journalists, and investigate cases of murder, threat, intimidation and violations against journalists. And also identify and prosecute the perpetrators and share the results with the people and families of the victims.
 
The journalists stated that the Taliban cannot abdicate responsibility for the attacks by mere denials and said if the Taliban is not involved, they must share their information and findings with the public. 
 
Some journalists expressed their concern over hate-inducing, violent language and narratives by local Taliban-affiliated media regarding independent journalists and free press and said this language and narrative has the potential to be normalized and could end up spreading violence against independent media.
 
The AIHRC meanwhile expressed its concern about the threats and limitations facing the media and journalists and called on the international community, Afghan government and Taliban to urgently consider the situation. 
 
Freedom of expression and the growth of the media sector is one of Afghanistan’s most significant achievements over the past twenty years and the media in Afghanistan has played an important role in ensuring citizens’ access to information, holding the government accountable, and promoting democratic institutions despite the difficult security situation. 
Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade

Ariana News

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.

Rashid scooped the title Monday after beating six other nominees including Ghris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Imran Tahir among others. 

Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website. 

He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017. 

“What was so impressive about that innings was that Ireland, who were 64/2 from six overs, were well on course for victory, until Khan’s devastating spell saw him pick up five wickets in just ten balls to completely swing the rain-affected game, as Ireland fell 17 runs short of their 11-over target of 111,” the ICC stated. 

According to their experts, it’s not just his wicket-taking ability that has seen him recognised either. His economy rate is also exceptional, conceding 6.14 runs per over in T20Is. With the bat, in all forms of T20 cricket he’s shown that he can play shots, and along with his match-winning capabilities with the ball, he’s proved he is an asset to his side. 

“Still very young, the prolific spinner will no doubt be a player to keep an eye on for the next decade of international cricket,” the ICC stated.

Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”. 

Ghani says aim of recent attacks is to undermine trust among young Afghans

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday that the recent spate of attacks across the country, including targeted killings, is aimed at eroding trust in government and undermining stability. 
 
Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Ghani said the latest attacks against journalists, civil society members and activists, government employees and civilians in general, are attacks against a generation and the values of Afghanistan.
 
“These attacks are aimed at undermining the stability of our country, eroding the trust among our young generation and particularly to deprive Afghan women of a future,” Ghani told his cabinet.
 
“The attacks on Yama Siawash, Yousef Rashid, Malala Maiwand, Elias Daye, Rahmatullah Nikzad, Freshta Kohestani, Fatemeh Khalil, the doctors of Pul-e-charkhi Prison and our other colleagues, is attack on a generation and all our values and attack on our heart and conscience,” Ghani added.
 
President Ghani instructed the security agencies to take urgent and comprehensive measures to identify and punish the perpetrators of recent attacks and end the killings. 
 
The President also instructed the relevant ministries, especially the Ministry of Interior and the judiciary, to prosecute criminals and terrorists and speed up the process.
 
This comes after a string of attacks left five media workers dead in two months – and a number of civil society activists dead or wounded amid a marked increase in targeted killings and attempted assassinations.
 
In a statement issued by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Monday, the organization stated that the Afghan government and Taliban urgently need to consider and respond to the demands of the Afghan media for support, safety, protection, timely investigations and access to information.
 
The AIHRC said targeted killings of journalists in the past few months have had a negative impact on media across the country and that many female journalists from the provinces have left their jobs.
Blast targets government staff bus in Kabul

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

A bus carrying staff from the Central Statistics Organization (CS) was targeted in an explosion in Kabul city on Monday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said the explosive device had been in a bicycle and was detonated at around 3:45 pm when the bus came up alongside it in Guzargah area of the city.

Police stated, so far, six wounded have been taken to hospitals.

Sources told Ariana News that employees of the Central Statistic Organization (CSO) were targeted, and two of the wounded are in critical condition.

This comes after a military vehicle was targeted in a magnetic IED explosion in Kolola Poshta area in PD4 of Kabul city on Monday morning, wounding  at least two people.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions. 

