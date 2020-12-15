Latest News
Watchdog accuses govt and Taliban of violating human rights
Taliban against holding peace talks in Afghanistan
The Taliban has opposed the Afghan government’s proposal to hold the next stages of intra-Afghan peace talks in Afghanistan.
Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban spokesman for the group’s political office in Qatar said in an interview with Ariana News on Monday that based on a decision by chief negotiators from both sides, the next stages of peace talks will be held in Doha.
“Both team leaders agreed before the break that the next rounds of the talks should be held here (Doha),” said Naeem.
President Ashraf Ghani, said on Monday at a cabinet session that the talks should move to Afghanistan.
The High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), also said that Afghanistan could be a good choice for peace talks.
“Wherever it is possible, one of the better choices can be Afghanistan. We hope that the talks go forward successfully,” said Fraidoon Khwazoon, spokesman for the HCNR.
The Meshrano Jirga, or upper house of parliament, also said the next round of peace talks should be conducted in Afghanistan.
Members of the Jirga said if talks are held in Afghanistan this would show the independence of both sides and prevent foreign interference.
“We call on the negotiating teams and their supporters to choose Afghanistan as their negotiating center to hold the talks properly, in whatever province the Taliban wants,” said Gulalai Akbari, a member of the Meshrano Jirga.
This comes after the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said in a series of tweets on Monday night that peace talks should resume on January 5 without any delays.
According to Khalilzad a political agreement is needed to reduce violence and a ceasefire needs to be called urgently.
Former Pakistan envoy calls on Taliban to embrace a lasting ceasefire
In a discussion with Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Asif Durrani, former Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, called on the Taliban to respect the demands of Afghans and to declare a lasting ceasefire.
According to Durrani, the Afghan peace talks are now entering an important phase and internal and external spoilers’ efforts to undermine the negotiations should be neutralized.
“A ceasefire should be announced by the Taliban, they should agree on a ceasefire… when you talk about intra-Afghan dialogue, the Taliban’s logic is that they will agree to a ceasefire once a peace agreement has been successfully negotiated; I do not think this is logical,” said Durrani.
Durrani also warned against a hasty withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, adding that this could lead to another civil war in the country.
“It can! Why not? Because this is Afghanistan and those circumstances have not changed, the power play has not changed,” he said.
This comes after both Russia and China expressed concerns about a hasty withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.
“If the US troops withdraw from Afghanistan before an agreement among Afghans [is sealed] a civil, even proxy war, will be intensified,” said Tariq Farhadi, former adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
Durrani also emphasized the need for neighborly support regarding the peace process and said that there is a strong consensus between Pakistan, US, China and Russia on the Afghan peace process.
