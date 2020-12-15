Watchdog accuses govt and Taliban of violating human rights

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)

Amid ongoing clashes in Kandahar, the provincial office of Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission’s (AIHRC) on Tuesday accused government and the Taliban of violating human rights during clashes and operations.

According to the Kandahar office of the AIHRC, direct clashes, airstrikes, and IEDs kill and injure civilians every day and both sides are fighting from the safety of civilian houses.

“Based on our information human rights have not been observed as it should be,” said Sultan Mohammad Aayel, head of the AIHRC’s Kandahar office.

Local residents meanwhile said thousands of people have been displaced and hundreds killed or wounded in the clashes.

Residents have called on both sides to the war to end the conflict.

“Kandahar has been extremely distressed these past few months; youths, elders, children, women have been killed every day without any reason,” Karimullah Qadiri, a Kandahar resident said.

“The war must be stopped because civilians are suffering casualties,” Naqibullah, another resident said.

However, local officials blamed the Taliban for civilian casualties.

“We launch operations very carefully in the areas where civilians live. We try to avoid civilian casualties as it is stated in international law and conventions,” said Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman for the Kandahar governor.

The Taliban has not yet commented about the claims but they have in recent weeks accused the Afghan government of being responsible for civilian casualties.

Clashes have been ongoing between the Taliban and Afghan forces in Arghandab, Zhari, Panjwai, Maiwand and Arghistan districts of the province these past few weeks.

Officials said that 84 Taliban members have been killed in the past 24 hours in the province.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the claims.