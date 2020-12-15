Connect with us

Watchdog accuses govt and Taliban of violating human rights

Ariana News

Published

10 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)
Amid ongoing clashes in Kandahar, the provincial office of Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission’s (AIHRC) on Tuesday accused government and the Taliban of violating human rights during clashes and operations. 
 
According to the Kandahar office of the AIHRC, direct clashes, airstrikes, and IEDs kill and injure civilians every day and both sides are fighting from the safety of civilian houses.
 
“Based on our information human rights have not been observed as it should be,” said Sultan Mohammad Aayel, head of the AIHRC’s Kandahar office.
 
Local residents meanwhile said thousands of people have been displaced and hundreds killed or wounded in the clashes.
 
Residents have called on both sides to the war to end the conflict. 
 
“Kandahar has been extremely distressed these past few months; youths, elders, children, women have been killed every day without any reason,” Karimullah Qadiri, a Kandahar resident said.
 
“The war must be stopped because civilians are suffering casualties,” Naqibullah, another resident said. 
 
However, local officials blamed the Taliban for civilian casualties.
 
“We launch operations very carefully in the areas where civilians live. We try to avoid civilian casualties as it is stated in international law and conventions,” said Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman for the Kandahar governor.
 
The Taliban has not yet commented about the claims but they have in recent weeks accused the Afghan government of being responsible for civilian casualties.
 
Clashes have been ongoing between the Taliban and Afghan forces in Arghandab, Zhari, Panjwai, Maiwand and Arghistan districts of the province these past few weeks.
 
Officials said that 84 Taliban members have been killed in the past 24 hours in the province.
 
The Taliban has not yet commented on the claims.
Taliban against holding peace talks in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)

The Taliban has opposed the Afghan government’s proposal to hold the next stages of intra-Afghan peace talks in Afghanistan.

Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban spokesman for the group’s political office in Qatar said in an interview with Ariana News on Monday that based on a decision by chief negotiators from both sides, the next stages of peace talks will be held in Doha.

“Both team leaders agreed before the break that the next rounds of the talks should be held here (Doha),” said Naeem.

President Ashraf Ghani, said on Monday at a cabinet session that the talks should move to Afghanistan.

The High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), also said that Afghanistan could be a good choice for peace talks.

“Wherever it is possible, one of the better choices can be Afghanistan. We hope that the talks go forward successfully,” said  Fraidoon Khwazoon, spokesman for the HCNR.

The Meshrano Jirga, or upper house of parliament, also said the next round of peace talks should be conducted in Afghanistan.

Members of the Jirga said if talks are held in Afghanistan this would show the independence of both sides and prevent foreign interference.

 “We call on the negotiating teams and their supporters to choose Afghanistan as their negotiating center to hold the talks properly, in whatever province the Taliban wants,” said Gulalai Akbari, a member of the Meshrano Jirga.

This comes after the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said in a series of tweets on Monday night that peace talks should resume on January 5 without any delays.

According to Khalilzad a political agreement is needed to reduce violence and a ceasefire needs to be called urgently.

Former Pakistan envoy calls on Taliban to embrace a lasting ceasefire

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)

In a discussion with Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Asif Durrani, former Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, called on the Taliban to respect the demands of Afghans and to declare a lasting ceasefire.

According to Durrani, the Afghan peace talks are now entering an important phase and internal and external spoilers’ efforts to undermine the negotiations should be neutralized.

“A ceasefire should be announced by the Taliban, they should agree on a ceasefire… when you talk about intra-Afghan dialogue, the Taliban’s logic is that they will agree to a ceasefire once a peace agreement has been successfully negotiated; I do not think this is logical,” said Durrani.

Durrani also warned against a hasty withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, adding that this could lead to another civil war in the country.

“It can! Why not? Because this is Afghanistan and those circumstances have not changed, the power play has not changed,” he said.

This comes after both Russia and China expressed concerns about a hasty withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

“If the US troops withdraw from Afghanistan before an agreement among Afghans [is sealed] a civil, even proxy war, will be intensified,” said Tariq Farhadi, former adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Durrani also emphasized the need for neighborly support regarding the peace process and said that there is a strong consensus between Pakistan, US, China and Russia on the Afghan peace process.

Ghor’s deputy provincial head killed in magnetic IED explosion

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)
The deputy head of the Ghor Provincial Council Abdul Rahman was killed on Tuesday afternoon in an explosion in the provincial capital. 
 
Local government officials confirmed the incident and said Rahman died after a magnetic IED was detonated against the car he was traveling in. 
 
Another member of the council Abdul Rahim Raza Zada, who was also in the vehicle at the time, was wounded, officials confirmed. 
 
The incident happened close to the provincial council buildings shortly before 1pm local time. 
 
This was the second such incident on Tuesday. 
 
The first happened in Kabul city at about 09:45 when Kabul deputy governor Mahbobullah Mohabi was killed in the same type of explosion in PD 9 in Macroyan, Kabul.
 
His assistant, who had been in the vehicle, was also killed while two others were wounded, the interior ministry confirmed. 
