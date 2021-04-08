Latest News
Washington condemns attack on Kandahar base housing US troops
The Pentagon condemned the Taliban attack on a Kandahar air base Wednesday, where several hundred U.S. troops are based, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing.
“We condemn today’s attack on Kandahar airfield, home to several hundred U.S. and coalition personnel,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday night at the press briefing.
“While the attack resulted in no casualties or damage, the Taliban’s decision to provoke even more violence in Afghanistan remains disruptive to the opportunity for peace presented by ongoing negotiations,” he added.
A U.S. Forces-Afghanistan spokesman said the airfield is under control of the Afghan government, but U.S. and coalition troops are still present.
“The rockets landed outside the perimeter and there was no damage [and] no casualties,” the spokesman said in a statement.
Kirby, however, would not directly answer a question by the Washington Examiner on whether the attack constituted a violation of the U.S. agreement with the Taliban.
“I’m not prepared to give you an assessment right now, one way or the other, as to how this suits with the agreement,” he said.
“Clearly, the violence is too high,” he said of the situation in Afghanistan. “Clearly, this attack certainly indicates that’s going to be disruptive to the opportunity to achieve a peaceful negotiation, but I’m not prepared today to give an assessment of this attack as balance against the Doha agreement.”
Wednesday’s rocket attack comes just three weeks before the May 1 deadline for U.S troops withdrawal from Afghanistan as per the agreement signed in February last year between the Taliban and the US.
However, the Biden administration is still reviewing the situation and expectations currently are Washington will seek to extend troop presence in Afghanistan for the short-term.
Last month US President Joe Biden said in an interview a complete withdrawal would not be impossible but it would be “tough” from a logistics point of view.
Latest News
Anti-corruption unit hands fake degrees case to AGO
The head of the Afghan Anti-Corruption Commission said on Wednesday cases involving 3,000 Afghans with fake education degrees have been handed over to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.
Abdul Qayyoum Nizami said during a state accountability address that the fake degrees had been issued by a private Indian education institute and that a number of high-ranking government officials were also in possession of these degrees.
He said in total, 16 cases, including the fake degrees cases, have been handed over to the AGO.
According to him, the fake degrees included bachelor’s, master’s and doctorates. He did not however provide further information but said the Anti-Corruption Commission would work with the AGO throughout their investigation.
Nizami, also stated that the commission had investigated 48 cases of corruption in the first three months of this year. He said 16 of these have been handed over to the AGO.
Other cases handed over include those of assets registration.
AGO spokesperson Jamshed Rasouli said investigations into some corruption cases sent to them by the Anti-Corruption Commission have been completed but some cases are still being investigated.
On the asset registration issue, Nizami meanwhile said the Anti-Corruption Commission had vetted 5,200 asset registration submission in the first four months of this year.
He said so far, three cases in relation to asset registration have been handed over to the AGO on the grounds of misleading information having been provided by the high-ranking officials.
Latest News
Over 200 Afghan Air Force officers graduate from advanced training course
The Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that 229 Afghan Air Force (AAF) officers from the 777 Mission Wing graduated from an advanced military training course on Wednesday.
Latest News
UN shares peace roadmap with Taliban, government: Sources
Sources in the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) confirmed to ArianaNews on Wednesday that the United Nations’ (UN) envoy in Kabul sent a letter to the Taliban and government outlining a suggested peace roadmap.
According to the sources the letter highlighted the following issues:
1- Ceasefire
2- Participatory and transitional government
3- Holding of elections
4- Preserving gains made over the past two decades
5- Preserving women’s rights
6- Preserving minority rights
7- Preserving freedom of speech
The government and Taliban have not confirmed the letter officially, but the UN envoy, Deborah Lyons, had meetings with the Taliban and government negotiators in Doha last week and recently met with some politicians in Kabul.
Lialoma Ahmadi, an HCNR adviser, said the UN envoy had shared the UN’s stance with Afghan sides.
“They emphasized [the need for] preserving the gains, announcing a ceasefire, and urged both sides to show willingness for negotiations,” said Ahmadi.
Afghan politicians, meanwhile, said that US and UN plans will be discussed at the upcoming Istanbul Summit in Turkey.
“The summit is very important for the future of Afghanistan. All sides should go to the summit with one plan, otherwise the plan of foreigners will be implemented,” said Qazi Muhammad Amin Waqad, a politician.
On the other hand, a 15-member committee from the HCNR discussed combining the plans they have received but, despite it having been their fourth meeting, they were not able to agree on one trajectory.
The HCNR’s committee is reviewing the various proposals put forward by the US and internal stakeholders in order to settle on one clear cut plan to present at the Turkey conference.
“Discussions were going very well, but several issues remain,” said Faridoon Khwazoon, a spokesman for the HCNR.
Sources stated 11 issues have been proposed and so far the committee has agreed on eight.
But sources claim the issue of establishing an interim government is a sticking point.
Washington condemns attack on Kandahar base housing US troops
Anti-corruption unit hands fake degrees case to AGO
Over 200 Afghan Air Force officers graduate from advanced training course
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
UN shares peace roadmap with Taliban, government: Sources
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Zerbena: Government plans to build dams across the country
Morning News Show: IPDs situation Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: New academic system for managing education discussed
Sola: Efforts for unifying an agenda for Istanbul summit
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
NDS chief warns Taliban preparing for war not peace
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of Taliban killed and wounded in Faryab operation
-
Latest News5 days ago
West Brom hand 10-man Chelsea first loss under Tuchel
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan leader proposes peace road map in three phases-document
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan woman putting her life at risk to rid her home of mines
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan swimmer Fahim Anwari sets new national record
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban shadow district chief arrested in Baghlan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Politicians gear up to start Istanbul Summit on April 16