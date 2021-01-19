Latest News
Washington a ‘ghost town’ ahead of Biden’s inauguration
(Last Updated On: January 19, 2021)
Central Washington is an armed fortress, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, a stark contrast to previous inaugurations, when the United States capital erupted in days of celebration.
The COVID-19 pandemic had already canceled the inaugural balls and now the National Mall is closed to the public due to threats of violence from groups who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, Reuters reported.
Almost none of the public will witness firsthand the transition of power, souring the mood of Washingtonians.
“It’s like a ghost town but with soldiers,” said Dana O’Connor, who walked with her husband past concrete barriers near the White House on Sunday. “It’s eerie. It feels super unnatural.”
Reuters reported that previous inaugurations sometimes drew over a million spectators to the National Mall, to watch the ceremony from giant television screens and the new president parading on foot from the Capitol to the White House.
Presidential inaugurations are normally high-security events, with metal detectors at key entry points, restricted ID-only zones and National Guard supplementing local and federal law enforcement. But the level of precautions this year is unprecedented.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Sunday that law enforcement officials had no choice but to ramp up security after the deadly Capitol attack, where “so-called patriots would attempt to overthrow their government and kill police officers.”
“We don’t want to see fences. We definitely don’t want to see armed troops on our streets. But we do have to take a different posture,” Bowser said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
For a nation that has prided itself as a beacon for democracy around the world, the peaceful transition of power looks anything but, Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, told Reuters.
“The world will see Biden sworn in, in the middle of a military camp that’s indistinguishable from the Green Zone,” Sabato said, referring to the fortress-like area of central Baghdad set up after the Iraq War.
Sabato has attended every inauguration since Richard Nixon’s second one in 1973, and Ronald Reagan’s 1985 swearing-in that was held indoors because of the bitter cold. But he won’t attend this one.
Reuters reported that the Secret Service has incorporated the term “Green Zone” into its inauguration security maps, and District of Columbia residents have started using the moniker for the vast restricted area running from two blocks east of the Capitol to the Potomac River west of the Lincoln Memorial.
The district, one of the most Democratic jurisdictions in the United States, voted 92 percent for Biden, making the current situation even more painful for many residents.
Meshrano Jirga urges Biden to reconsider US policies on Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 19, 2021)
Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) members on Tuesday called on US President-elect Joe Biden to reconsider US policies on Afghanistan that were mostly instituted during outgoing President Donald Trump’s tenure.
The senators said a review of policies would be in the interests of security in Afghanistan.
Biden is expected to be sworn into office on Wednesday and is expected to overturn some of Trump’s policies. However, his stance on the war in Afghanistan and the withdrawal of American troops is not yet clear.
The Afghan senators meanwhile also urged Biden to implement a Kabul-Washington security deal carefully.
“The US should respect and consider human values in their policies regarding Afghanistan. The US should implement the deal that was signed with Afghanistan.
“The US should reconsider its policy regarding Afghanistan,” said one senator, Kamal Bick Hussaini.
“The New US government should work for peace in Afghanistan, because the US-Taliban deal has been violated and needs reconsideration,” said Anarkali Honaryar, another senator.
“The US is a cause of most challenges in Afghanistan, the incoming US administration should work on a balanced policy toward Afghanistan, in order to get Afghanistan to stability and peace,” said Sayed Safiullah Hashimi, another senator.
Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, the speaker of the Meshrano Jirga, also said the US should support Afghanistan until lasting peace has been achieved.
“Interests are important for the US, we urge Biden and the US to back Afghans and act based on the Kabul-Washington pact,” said Muslimyar.
The senators believe the US can press the Taliban and their supporters to act honestly to end the war in the country.
Kandahar-Spin Boldak highway project nearing completion
(Last Updated On: January 19, 2021)
The new and improved Kandahar to Spin Boldak Road project is nearing completion and will be a welcome development for motorists using this popular route to the border crossing with Pakistan.
According to the ministry of public works, construction to widen the road, making it a double lane highway, cost one billion Afghanis and covers a distance of 40km.
This has been a key development project for government and it will connect the southwestern provinces with the border post in Chaman area.
This route plays an important role in the trade and transit sector and also connects remote areas to the key artery.
The project was broken down into two phases – the first of which extends 39.6km and has already been opened.
This latest development coincides with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement on Monday that he had directed authorities to set up border markets along the country’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran to boost employment opportunities and help curb smuggling.
The decision to establish border markets was taken in September last year with the objective to provide jobs and promote peace.
“The establishment of these markets is critical for the prosperity of the population living in border areas of Balochistan and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Khan said.
Journalist among 8 wounded in Uruzgan blast
(Last Updated On: January 19, 2021)
A least 8 civilians, including one journalist, were wounded in a motorbike explosion in Tarinkot city, capital of Uruzgan province on Tuesday afternoon, local officials confirmed.
According to the officials Shah Mohammad Hamdard, a reporter from the local radio station, Salam Rozgan Radio, was wounded in the explosion, officials said.
The target of the explosion is not yet clear, officials said.
No group had claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.
This comes as violence, especially targeted killings, have increased substantially across the country despite ongoing peace talks in Doha.
