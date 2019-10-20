Wardak Governor Survives Suicide Car Bombing

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2019)

A suicide car bombing hit the convoy of Wardak governor on Sunday afternoon, provincial governor spokesman Muhibullah Sharifzoy said.

The blast took place at around 2:30 p.m. near to the governor’s office in the center of the provincial capital.

The provincial spokesman further said that Wardak governor Muzafaruddin Yamin has escaped unharmed.

Three civilians were killed and two security guards of the governor were slightly injured after a suicide bomber riding an explosives-packed vehicle detonated himself near to the convoy, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility.