War Crimes Convicts Should Not Be Allowed To Stand For Elections: AIHRC

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2018 3:54 pm)

Dr. Sima Samar, the head of Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said Wednesday that the human rights violators and war criminals should not be allowed to nominate themselves for the upcoming elections in the country.

According to Dr. Samar, there are a number of possible candidates for the parliamentary and district council elections who are accused to be involved in human rights violations and war crimes during the civil wars in the country.

She said that the AIHRC is in contact with the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) in order to make sure that no individual convicted of violating the human rights will be able to be announced as a candidate.

However, she added that most of the violators have not been convicted; therefore, the people of Afghanistan should use their vote as a verdict and should not allow them to succeed.

Meanwhile, Ali Reza Rouhani, a member of the IECC vowed that all complaints will be heard.

The IECC will start inspecting the complaints related to the list of candidates on June 28, 2018 for a period of one month before the announcement of the final list.