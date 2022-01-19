Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2022)

Afghanistan’s leading charity organization, the Bayat Foundation, continues to supply essential food supplies to vulnerable families across Afghanistan amid the ongoing economic crisis.

The latest recipients of food parcels were Logar residents who received packages containing flour, cooking oil and rice.

Bayat Foundation officials stated that the food supplies were distributed after an assessment was carried out to identify families who were most in need of emergency aid.

The foundation’s Deputy Head, Haji Mohammad Ismail, told Ariana News that the Logar province rollout was part of their ongoing campaign to feed families in as many provinces as possible.

“Today, we brought supplies including flour, rice, and oil to a number of deserving people who were assessed in Logar. Inshallah, further assistance will be distributed in other provinces in the near future,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail.

The recipients, meanwhile, welcomed the assistance provided and thanked the foundation.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also praised the foundation’s initiative and called on other charity organizations to help vulnerable families who are facing severe food shortages during this harsh winter.

Nasir Ahmad Karimi, an IEA official in Logar, stated: “People are facing hardship and economic issues as [food prices] are too high. Such assistance could help them a lot.”

Bayat Foundation, so far, has distributed food supplies to thousands of vulnerable people in over a dozen provinces including Paktika, Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Kunar, Urozgan, Kabul and Bamiyan provinces.