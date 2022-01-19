Regional
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
Afghanistan’s leading charity organization, the Bayat Foundation, continues to supply essential food supplies to vulnerable families across Afghanistan amid the ongoing economic crisis.
The latest recipients of food parcels were Logar residents who received packages containing flour, cooking oil and rice.
Bayat Foundation officials stated that the food supplies were distributed after an assessment was carried out to identify families who were most in need of emergency aid.
The foundation’s Deputy Head, Haji Mohammad Ismail, told Ariana News that the Logar province rollout was part of their ongoing campaign to feed families in as many provinces as possible.
“Today, we brought supplies including flour, rice, and oil to a number of deserving people who were assessed in Logar. Inshallah, further assistance will be distributed in other provinces in the near future,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail.
The recipients, meanwhile, welcomed the assistance provided and thanked the foundation.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also praised the foundation’s initiative and called on other charity organizations to help vulnerable families who are facing severe food shortages during this harsh winter.
Nasir Ahmad Karimi, an IEA official in Logar, stated: “People are facing hardship and economic issues as [food prices] are too high. Such assistance could help them a lot.”
Bayat Foundation, so far, has distributed food supplies to thousands of vulnerable people in over a dozen provinces including Paktika, Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Kunar, Urozgan, Kabul and Bamiyan provinces.
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Bayat Foundation officials said on Thursday that they have distributed food to hundreds of needy families in Paktika province this week in a bid to bring relief to as many local residents as possible.
According to the officials, the food parcels included flour, rice and oil.
This is part of Bayat Foundation’s ongoing efforts to help desperate Afghans survive the freezing winter months.
In the past two months, the foundation has distributed food aid to thousands of people including those living in Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Kunar, Urozgan, Kabul and Bamiyan provinces.
“Today we distributed food to people in Paktika province. This is part of Bayat Foundation’s ongoing food aid campaign, said Salam Sharifi, the head of Bayat Foundation’s southeastern zone.
Sharifi said an assessment was carried out prior to them distributing the food in order to identify families who were in desperate need of assistance.
At risks families in Paktika welcomed the move and called on other charity organizations to also help Afghans.
“Thank you so much to Bayat Foundation for helping us. More people are in need of help here. Allah may reward it (Bayat Foudation),” said Hazrat Mohammad, a resident of Paktika.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that helped us. We call on other organizations to help needy people. More people are in need [in Paktika],” said Noor Mohammad, another resident.
Local officials also welcomed the move and said they hope more charities come forward to help.
“Thank you very much Bayat Foundation for helping families in Paktika province. We call on other charity organizations to help people of this province,” said Mawlawi Mohibullah Hamas, deputy governor of Paktika.
Every winter Bayat Foundation carries out its winter aid program. However, this year it has substantially increased its campaign in a bid to alleviate some of the hunger that is gripping Afghans across the country amid a serious economic crisis.
As a leading Afghan charity organization, the foundation has for years also helped in other key areas. Over the years it has helped build mosques, hospitals, clinics, sport stadiums, and schools in the country.
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
The Takhar Justice and Judicial Commission, which investigates problems in the province’s prisons, has found 37 prisoners incarcerated at the facility to be innocent and released them this week.
Takhar court officials say some of the detainees had charges against them and that their crimes were minor. These prisoners were released without bail, while others were released on bail.
“They are released in two categories, one has no guarantee and they were not charged and a number of inmates were released on bail and some were transferred to districts and will be released on bail after investigations (have been completed),” said Mawlavi Abdul Manan, Takhar City Court judge.
Takhar court officials say that in future members of this commission will visit the prison every two weeks to assess the challenges of the prisoners and release innocent people.
Officials at Takhar prison say 84 people are being held in prison, including seven women.
In addition to the release of the 37 prisoners, additional inmates who allegedly committed crimes in districts would be transferred to the relevant districts while investigations are conducted into their cases.
The people who were released from prison welcomed the move and say that they will refrain from committing crimes in future.
“I was here for 45 days, now I am released, and will go home, I will not sin anymore, these 45 days of imprisonment is enough,” said Habibullah, a released prisoner.
Prison officials have urged members of the Islamic Emirate to introduce the detainees to the judiciary and not to send people to prison without a court order.
Nangarhar
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
Nine children were killed and many others injured in a gas cylinder explosion in the Lal Pur district of eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, said the deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Interior Aqil Jan Ezam.
“Nine school children were martyred and a number injured,” said Ezam.
This comes after initial reports indicated the children had been killed in an unexploded ordnance (UXO) incident.
However, the MoI spokesman confirmed Monday afternoon a local corn vendor’s gas cylinder had exploded.
