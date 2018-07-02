VP Dostum’s Close Aide Arrested in Faryab

Nizamuddin Qaisari, a local commander of Junbesh-e- Islami and a close figure to First-Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum has been arrested in northern Faryab province, sources confirmed on Monday.
Sources told Ariana News that the incident took place after a verbal tension at a meeting in the provincial capital, Maimana City.
The sources, meanwhile, said that the people affiliated to Qaisari are in a standby mode in the city, following their commander’s detention.
Reports suggest, two commando forces and a security guard of Qaisari were killed in the incident. However, officials yet to confirm the death toll.
A delegation of the National Security Council has been dispatched to probe the situation in the city.
Junbesh-e-Islami has not commented regarding the incident yet.