VP Dostum More likely to Return to Afghanistan: Ghani

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2018 7:00 pm)

President Ghani says his First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum is more likely to return to Afghanistan after being in a year-long reputed exile in Turkey.

VP Dostum was forced to leave the country last year over accusations of human rights abuse, settling in Turkey.

In recent days, supporters of Dostum staged protests across northern provinces over the arrest of militia commander Nizamuddin Qaisari by the government forces, blocking major highways and shutting down government buildings and electoral offices.

Speaking during a news conference in Kabul on Sunday, Ghani said that Gen. Dostum’s case was under “consideration and possibility of his return has increased”.

“His case has a legal aspect and it is with the attorney general,” he said, promising more information later.

Referring to the recent graphic video which shows Afghan forces abusing bound and wounded bodyguards of Qaisari, the president said it was unacceptable for him seeing the government forces breaching the law.

Ghani stressed that he has ordered the officials to probe the abuse and torture case of Qaisari’s security guards being spotted in the video.

The president who has returned from the recent two-day NATO heads of state summit in Brussels said that the meeting was a major success for all Afghan nation, particularly for the security forces.

He said NATO leaders including the U.S. President Donald Trump expressed gratitude for the sacrifices of Afghan security forces and extended funding to the forces until 2024.

“Today there is an international consensus for peace [in Afghanistan]. Brussels summit reflects this international consensus,” Ghani said. “The Unity Government has taken the initiatives of peace and ceasefire.”

By Shakib Mahmud