VP Danish Voices Concern over Increase of Violence against Journalists

Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish says the armed oppositions and militants have imposed most of the threats against media outlets and committed violence against journalists in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a freedom of speech conference on Wednesday in Kabul in presence of UN representative and a number of government officials, Danish admitted that some government officials being involved in violent acts against journalists in the country.

“There are still a lot of challenges facing the media outlets and the insurgent groups are the main threat in this regard,” Danish said.

“The armed oppositions and militants, in particular, have prioritized targeting democracy and freedom of speech in Afghanistan and recently we even witnessed how they [the militants] targeted voter registration and Tazkira distribution centers.”

Najib Sharifi, head of Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), meanwhile said that the level of violence against journalists has been increased up to 67 percent in 2017 compared 2016, and that government institutions are acting slowly in terms of sharing information to media.

“The United Nations has a profound commitment to defend freedom of the press [in Afghanistan],” the United Nations envoy to Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto said.

This comes as recently An Afghan TV journalist was shot dead by unknown gunmen Kandahar province.

The 31-year-old Abdul Manan Arghand who was working for Kabul News television network, killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Kandahar City.