VP Danish Harshly Criticized Electoral Bodies

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Sarwar Danish on Sunday harshly criticized the electoral commissions for what he called as weaknesses and inefficiencies.

“The electoral bodies must understand that the people of Afghanistan have no patience and cannot tolerate their weaknesses and inefficiencies anymore. Now, the National Unity Government is obliged to bring comprehensive reforms and avoid people’s right to be violated,” VP Danish said.

Danish further said that the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has failed to announce the results of the Afghan parliamentary elections which was held about three months ago.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, a spokesman for the IEC accepts the problems and wishes to hold the presidential election with better management.

However, Ali Reza Rouhani, a spokesman for the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) says they have sent the final results of 10 provinces to the IEC for the announcement.

The IEC postponed the upcoming presidential election after problems raised in using a biometric system and finalizing results of Afghan parliamentary elections.

Recently, the electoral observers and political parties also urged the dismissal of the IEC members and accused them of mismanagement.