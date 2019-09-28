Voting Kicks off in Afghanistan’s 4th Presidential Election

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2019)

Afghan citizens began voting in the country’s fourth presidential election on Saturday, September 28.

The voting process has began at around 7 am and continues simultaneously in most of the country’s 34 provinces until 3 pm.

13 candidates including current Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah are running for the president’s office.

According to Afghanistan Independent Election Commission (IEC), 9.6 million voters were registered for the September 28 Election and 4928 polling centers will be open during the Election Day.

IEC has also dispatched 38,000 bio-metric devices to the polling centers across the country and only bio-metric confirmed votes will be counted.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of day problems with bio-metric devices and the voter’s lists have been reported in some polling sites.

149 million Dollars have been spent for the 2019 presidential election and Afghan government paid 60 percent of the allocated money while U.S, U.K and the European Union funded the 40 remaining percent.

Moreover, according to Ministry of Interior Affairs, 72,000 members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are deployed to ensure the security of the process.