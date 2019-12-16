Votes Of 27 Provinces Should Be Recounted, Says Abdullah’s Team

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2019)

Abdullah’s electoral campaign warned that if the votes of 27 provinces are not recounted, they will not accept the preliminary results of the election.

They insist that Independent electoral complaints commission should cooperate with them in this process. Meanwhile, the IECC stressed that this ‘demand’ will create problems.

Younus Nawandish, a member of Abdullah’s team, said that the votes of 27 provinces were counted in their absence and in presence of Ghani’s team. He called on the IECC to cooperate in this term if no they will not accept any results announced.

This comes as the IEC member, Awrangzib, announced that the recounting process of votes from 27 provinces was done in presence of moderates according to the rules.

On the other hand, the IECC claimed that Abdullah’s team is trying to create problems in the process.

The recounting of votes from all the provinces will finish this coming Tuesday, and probably one day later, the IEC will announce the results.