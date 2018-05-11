Voters Will Use Copy of National ID Cards for Registration: IEC

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says the voters can use a copy of their national identification certificate (Tazkira) to register.

IEC takes the decision amid concerns that a sticker placed on people’s ID cards may put citizens at risk of being targeted by the insurgents.

The election commission in a press release said, “Stickers will now be placed on the copy, but voters will be required to bring their original tazkira when they cast their ballot.”

The press release added that the new decision has been taken in consultation with political parties, tribal elders and the civil society.

However, a number of political parties expressed ignorance over the recent decision of IEC.

“The independence of the commission is questionable. The presidential palace is interfering in IEC affairs which is alarming,” Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, a member of Jamiat party said.

Reports suggest that the decision has been taken after President Ghani’s meeting with IEC commissioners and a number of commissioners are oppose to it.

“The process will not be managed with threats and retreats. What is important is to stand by the decision and respond to people’s concerns,” Yousuf Rashid, CEO of the Afghanistan Free and Fair Election Foundation said.

Enrolment for the long-delayed parliamentary and district council elections began on April 14 and was originally scheduled to finish in mid-June.

But the IEC has recently extended the first phase of voter registration by one month.