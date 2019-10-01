Voter Turnout in Presidential Election Reaches Around 2.6 Million

Ariana News Leave a comment 1 Views

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission on Tuesday estimated that 2,598,445 votes were cast in the Afghan presidential election which took place on September 28 across the country.

Speaking at a press conference, IEC officials said that 4,669 out of 5,373 polling centers were open on election day.

More than 9.6 million voters were registered with the IEC to cast their votes but the initial figures show the lowest turnout since the country’s first democratic vote in 20014.

Numbers of votes in each of 34 provinces are as follows:

Uruzgan  5,856
Badghis  9,961
Bamyan  84,124
Badakhshan  68,038
Baghlan  155,772
Balkh  74,441
Parwan  42,183
Paktia  161,678
Paktika  45,741
Panjshir  19,205
Takhar  59,864
Jawzjan  38,135
Khost  94,485
Daikondi  117,506
Zabul  18,378
Sar-e-Pul  35,509
Samangan  39,255
Ghazni  39,740
Ghor  60,483
Faryab  43,464
Farah  22,975
Kabul  458,549
Kapisa  34,435
Kunduz  12,763
Kandahar  193,624
Kunar  67,383
Laghman  27,537
Logar  19,981
Nangarhar  255,052
Nuristan  23,742
Nimruz  12,637
Herat  120,056
Helmand  115,333
Maidan Wardak  20,560
Total voter’s turnout:  2,598,445

 

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Taliban Attack Kills 11 Policemen in Balkh

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2019) The Taliban insurgents attacked security outposts in northern Balkh …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News