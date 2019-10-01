Voter Turnout in Presidential Election Reaches Around 2.6 Million

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission on Tuesday estimated that 2,598,445 votes were cast in the Afghan presidential election which took place on September 28 across the country.

Speaking at a press conference, IEC officials said that 4,669 out of 5,373 polling centers were open on election day.

More than 9.6 million voters were registered with the IEC to cast their votes but the initial figures show the lowest turnout since the country’s first democratic vote in 20014.

Numbers of votes in each of 34 provinces are as follows: