Voter Registration Process Starts Next Week: IEC

The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) said Tuesday that the voter registration process will be launched in the center of all 34 provinces of the country on April 14, 2018.

“The voter registration process will start in the upcoming Saturday in large cities in all 34 provinces,” IEC Commissioner Ms. Maliha Hassan said. “About 1,500 polling stations will be opened for the voter registration process and we have recruited 11,000 employees for the first phase.”

According to the official, the next phase of the voter registration process will start on mid-May this year.

Security issues are said to be the biggest challenge in front of the upcoming parliamentary and district councils elections. Officials in the IEC urging the security institutions to ensure the security of all polling stations around the country.

“We call on the Taliban group to support the democratic processes and avoid any interference and disturbance, so we can successfully implement the process,” Ms. Hassan added.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Najib Danish accepts that ten districts are under the control of the Taliban militant group, but insists that election security is their top priority.

This comes as a source in the IEC says that the international community has warned the commission of cutting its aids to Afghanistan’s electoral commissions if the upcoming elections were not held on the scheduled date.