Vote Recount in 25 Provinces To Be Completed on Friday: IEC

The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan(IEC) announced that the vote recounting process would be completed in 25 province on Friday.

According to IEC officials, data from 17 provinces, where vote recount has been competed, have been delivered to Kabul and a team has been formed to convince the presidential candidates who have boycotted the recounting process.

“We are optimist because our leaders who have solved several big problems in the past have started working on this issue and soon we will be permitted to start the recounting process in those provinces,” said Esmatullah Mal, IEC deputy for operations.

Meanwhile, Habib Rahman Nang, head of IEC Secretariat stated that once they finish registering result forms from vote recount into the National Tally Center, the preliminary results of Presidential Election would be soon announced after.

“If we cannot complete recounting in those seven provinces, we will submit our report to the Commission and based on their decision we will proceed,” Nang said.

Moreover, Election watchdogs call on the presidential candidates and Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan to reach an agreement on the recounting process as soon as possible.

“IEC must do its best, so that the election’s political credibility won’t be undermined,” Yusuf Rashid, head of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) said, adding,” the seven provinces are places where some candidates might have higher votes”

This comes as The Council of Presidential Candidates on Thursday disqualified IEC commissioners, saying any result announced by the Commission would be based on fraud and unacceptable for them.