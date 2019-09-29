Breaking News

Vote Counting Underway; 1 Million Counted So Far

(Last Updated On: September 29, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) stated on Saturday evening that as polling closed, more than 1,051,998 votes have been counted in 2597 centers across the country.

According to officials in IEC, 4905 centers were open on the Election Day and data from the remaining 2308 centers would be announced by Sunday.

The figures are not final and may change, IEC said.

Below are data from 2597 voting stations by Saturday night:

Province              Centers                      Voters

Badakhshan                 17                                6,028

Baghlan                        86                                136,96

Balkh                            100                              533,34

Bamyan                        202                              709,39

Daikondi                      246                              698,70

Faryab                          30                                877,1

Ghor                             35                                155,4

Helmand                     68                                186,41

Herat                           128                              573,58

Jawzjan                       25                                182,15

Kabul                           516                              440,808

Kandahar                    309                              228,13

Kapisa                          25                                101,40

Khost                           154                              505,49

Laghman                      46                                137,36

Logar                            10                                278,4

Maidan Wardak          63                                674,7

Nimroz                         11                                370,5

Nuristan                       14                                773,6

Paktika                         26                                306,8

Paktia                           47                                118,21

Panjsher                       96                                101,44

Parwan                          37                                142,08

Samangan                    19                                153,39

Sar-e-Pul                     33                                 163,95

Takhar                         41                                  144,66

Urozgan                       4                                    436

Zabul                            6                                    490

Kunarha                      110                               398,98

