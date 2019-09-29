Vote Counting Underway; 1 Million Counted So Far

(Last Updated On: September 29, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) stated on Saturday evening that as polling closed, more than 1,051,998 votes have been counted in 2597 centers across the country.

According to officials in IEC, 4905 centers were open on the Election Day and data from the remaining 2308 centers would be announced by Sunday.

The figures are not final and may change, IEC said.

Below are data from 2597 voting stations by Saturday night:

Province Centers Voters

Badakhshan 17 6,028

Baghlan 86 136,96

Balkh 100 533,34

Bamyan 202 709,39

Daikondi 246 698,70

Faryab 30 877,1

Ghor 35 155,4

Helmand 68 186,41

Herat 128 573,58

Jawzjan 25 182,15

Kabul 516 440,808

Kandahar 309 228,13

Kapisa 25 101,40

Khost 154 505,49

Laghman 46 137,36

Logar 10 278,4

Maidan Wardak 63 674,7

Nimroz 11 370,5

Nuristan 14 773,6

Paktika 26 306,8

Paktia 47 118,21

Panjsher 96 101,44

Parwan 37 142,08

Samangan 19 153,39

Sar-e-Pul 33 163,95

Takhar 41 144,66

Urozgan 4 436

Zabul 6 490

Kunarha 110 398,98