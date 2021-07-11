Latest News
Volatile Afghan situation is out of Islamabad’s control: Pakistan’s NSA
Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has expressed concern over the worsening situation in Afghanistan, terming it “extremely bad and out of Pakistan’s control”.
Briefing the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Friday, he warned of an impending risk of an attack by Tehreek-i-Taliban, who, he said, could enter Pakistan from Afghanistan disguised as refugees.
The national security adviser stressed that the UN Refugee Agency needed to set up camps for Afghan refugees.
According to Pakistan’s Dawn News, Yusuf however, denied the presence of the Taliban in Pakistan and said the reports were “Indian propaganda”.
Yusuf said Pakistan was very concerned about the changing situation following the US troop withdrawal and that his country would be adversely affected by the growing violence.
“The region’s peace is conditional on peace in Afghanistan,” he said.
Yusuf further said that the Afghan government needed to work on improving relations with Pakistan if it wanted peace in the country, Dawn News reported.
“[Also], I don’t see the US offering a financial package to Afghanistan and in that case, only Pakistan can provide a trade route to the landlocked country,” he said.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also briefed the committee, saying that Pakistan intended to suggest power sharing in Afghanistan to avoid civil war.
He added that in case of a civil war in Afghanistan, Pakistan would not be able to handle the influx of refugees.
The foreign minister said Taliban objected to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s participation in negotiations, adding that they were “intelligent and had grown wise” over time, Dawn News reported. He added that Taliban had changed after Doha talks.
He warned that in case the situation in “Afghanistan goes back to what it was in the 1990s”, Pakistan would have to deal with a refugee influx.
In this regard, he said, Pakistan would be monitoring illegal border crossings and was also fencing its borders.
“We have to manage things in a better manner to control terrorism,” the minister remarked.
Qureshi added that he, the prime minister and security officials had had meetings with the Uzbeks, Tajiks and Hazaras so as to make it clear to them that “there is no favourite in Afghanistan”.
“We want to play the role of a good neighbour and are not thinking about strategic depth [in Afghanistan],” he said. “Our policy on Afghanistan is clear. We want peace and stability in the country and not repeat our mistakes.”
At least 12 killed as mini van carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
A mini van carrying Afghan, Pakistani and Bangladeshi migrants crashed in eastern Turkey early on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 26 others, local authorities said.
The crash occurred in Van province’s Muradiye district near the Turkish border with Iran, where the vehicle caught fire after tumbling into a ditch, two local sources with information on the matter told Reuters.
The identities of those killed in the accident were not immediately clear, both sources said, adding that the owner of the bus had been detained.
Turkey has been a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe. Migrants, mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, regularly cross the Iranian border into Turkey on foot before being ferried west to cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.
India evacuates diplomats from Kandahar consulate
India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating security situation, the Telegraph reported.
Other Indian media outlets reported that a special India Air Force aircraft was despatched to Kandahar to evacuate the consulate personnel on Saturday adding that India will also be evacuating a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel.
Last week India’s ministry of external affairs said it was carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the safety and security of Indian nationals.
“Our response will be calibrated accordingly,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.
India’s foreign ministry has issued a statement saying the Consulate General of India in Kandahar has not been closed but that it’s Indian staff have returned home. This is a temporary measure and the Consulate continues to operate through its local staff, the statement read.
India’s foreign ministry also said arrangements are being made to ensure continued delivery of visa and consular services through its Embassy in Kabul.
“As an important partner of Afghanistan’s, India remains committed to a peaceful, sovereign and democratic Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Indian police seize 354kg of grade A heroin
In what is believed to be India’s biggest drug bust in history, Delhi police seized 354kg of grade A heroin worth $33 million on the international market.
Four key members of a cartel, including at least one Afghan, have been arrested.
Times of India reported the network is spread across several countries with kingpins based in Afghanistan, India, Canada, and Portugal.
According to the report, the cartel was importing the heroin into India under the cover of legitimate goods such as talk stone and gypsum powder.
