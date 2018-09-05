NDS Detains 11 Members of Haqqani Network in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 05, 2018 5:39 pm)

The Afghan intelligence agency has detained eleven member of the Haqqani Network in Kabul City.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that a group of eleven militants related to the Haqqani Network was arrested during special operations conducted in PD5, PD12, Paghman district and Bagrami district.

The detained individuals were involved in planting mines, assassinating government officials and tribal elders and other terror activities, the statement added.

The statement further said that one AK47, a pistol, three self-made bombs, 300 kg explosives and a motorbike were also seized during the operations.