Violence spikes despite Taliban commitments to reduce it: Ghani

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2020)

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday that the Taliban have “substantially” increased their violence despite the group had committed to reduce it.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit via video conference on Tuesday, Ghani stated: “Unfortunately, not only the promised reduction of violence and comprehensive ceasefire has not been realized, but the violence by the Taliban has increased substantially.”

“The inhumane attack on Kabul University, regardless of who claimed responsibility, is a symptom of the cult of violence and reliance on drug production, and smuggling of our natural capital and cultural heritage as sources of funding that requires a reality check,” Ghani stated.

Ghani noted that the people of Afghanistan are facing multiple forms of turmoil, but “peace” remains Afghanistan’s most important priority.

“As a state and society, we have demonstrated the commitment, compassion, and courage to make hard decisions to start direct talks and negotiations with the Taliban,” Ghani added.

Meanwhile, Ghani asked Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to support a sustainable peace process within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

“As respect for sovereignty is a cardinal principle of SCO, we ask all of you to support a sustainable peace process within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” he stated.

He said that a strong consensus within the SCO will enable the Afghan people to reach an agreement on the process of making peace.

“Building peace, where refugees and displaced people are reintegrated and all components of the nation truly reconciled, will require strong state capacity and dynamic market momentum to lift us from poverty to moderate prosperity.”

“We are in a truly open historic moment. Our four decades of suffering, particularly for our women and children, can end. Please harness the Shanghai spirit to overcome the tragic past and create the future of cooperation together,” Ghani said.