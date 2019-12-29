Violence On Journalists Reduces In 2019

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2019)

The violence against journalists in Afghanistan reduced by more than 40% in 2019, Nai Supporting Afghanistan Open Media reported.

Based on the annual report of this organization, the violence on journalists was less compared to the previous years. According to Nai, although the violence had decreased, this year was again deadly for Afghan journalists.

“In 2019, the violence on journalism decreased by 42%. In Nai, 198 cases of violence were submitted,” said Mujib Khilvatgar, chair of Nai.

In the meantime, one of the main problems of the Afghan journalists is reported to be the limited access to information. Based on a poll done by Nai, most of the journalists believe that some government spokesmen and security officials evade providing information to them.

This comes as the attorney General office has investigated more than 80 cases of violence on reporters.

“Based on the law of Afghanistan, we have investigated many cases regarding violence on journalists. We have even seen that the perpetrators of this crime have been given the death sentence,” said Jamshid Rasouli, the spokesperson for the attorney general office.

Meanwhile, Nai has appreciated the efforts of Afghan journalists by giving them awards.

Shahpoor Farahmand, an Ariananews reporter won the award for the best journalist of the year. He has been working for Ariananews since 2017.

Baryalai Rahimi, the reporter of Ariananews in Kandahar won the award for the best reporter of the year in Kandahar province.

Nai also gave awards to the best producer, cameraman, and news program anchor.