Latest News
Violence levels in Afghanistan unacceptably high: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Friday that violence in Afghanistan is “unacceptably high” and that Washington has asked the warring parties to “stand back and indeed stand down.”
Pompeo’s comments came two days after the Afghan Republic’s talks team and Taliban negotiators reached an agreement in Doha over procedures and rules to take the peace talks forward.
Pompeo said he met with the negotiating teams during a November 21 visit to Doha and said he told both sides that the viostrife must be reduced.
“I made clear to them that the violence levels can’t continue while these negotiations go on and it won’t work,” Pompeo said.
“We’ve asked all of them to stand back and indeed stand down in that respect,” he said, adding that he hoped that the sides can begin to address some of the “front end” issues, including a nationwide ceasefire.
Latest News
Mujeeb Ur Rahman tests positive for Covid-19
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been tested positive for Covid-19.
Rahman is set to play for the Australian cricket team Brisbane Heat in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).
In a statement released on Friday, the Brisbane Heat said that Rahman was tested positive during hotel quarantine in Queensland.
“The Afghanistan player traveled from his home of Kabul last week but reported symptoms during his mandatory quarantine period this week,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Rahman will remain in the care of the Queensland Health Department “until he is cleared to link with the Heat for BBL|10.”
Meanwhile, Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson stated that the welfare of Mujeeb was of the highest concern for the organization and the Brisbane Heat.
“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the competition and well-being of the player are suitably addressed. He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,’’ he pointed out.
Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, stated: “The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community is our top priority this season. Both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have our full support and we will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers.”
Latest News
Afghan MMA fighter stabbed to death in Kabul
Nader Mohmand, an Afghan MMA fighter, was stabbed to death by unknown men on Thursday.
He was killed at his home at around 3:30 pm Thursday in the Shah Shahid area in PD^8 of Kabul city, his father confirmed.
Mohammad Ajan Mohmand has urged the police to probe the incident thoroughly.
Mohmand’s neighbors arrived at his flat after a struggle ensued, but they found his body covered in blood.
The motives behind the attack are yet to be determined.
The Interior Ministry, however, stated the murder could be a revenge attack, but police are investigating the incident.
Mohmand on Friday laid to rest at a graveyard in Kabul.
Latest News
NATO to deliver over 1,000 tons of medical supplies in Afghanistan
NATO will provide over 1,000 tons of medical supplies to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
The NATO stated that the organization’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) will deliver over 1,000 tons of medical and pharmaceutical supplies in Afghanistan.
Ten Boeing 747 chartered aircraft will fly from Canada, Portugal, Turkey, and South Korea between November and December 2020 to bring the medication to Afghanistan.
In a statement on Thursday, NATO said that the first flight was landed on 13 November 2020, and the tenth and last is scheduled for the end of the year.
According to the statement, the assignment is part of the extensive NSPA support to the Combined Security Transition Command in Afghanistan (CSTC-A).
“As part of the Resolute Support Mission, CSTC-A is the center-of-gravity organization for the security assistance process for the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) and ministries,” the statement read.
NATO noted that under CSTC-A projects, NSPA enables the establishment and sustainment of Afghanistan infrastructure, facilities, and organizations including military, law enforcement, education, and medical.
Violence levels in Afghanistan unacceptably high: Pompeo
Sola: Khalilzad embarks on new trip for Afghan peace
Pas Az Khabar: Emphasis on inclusion of ceasefire in the agenda of Doha talks
Tahawol: Reconciliation Council to hold first meeting Saturday
Morning News Show Part 2: US troops presence in Afghanistan discussed
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Sola: Khalilzad embarks on new trip for Afghan peace
Pas Az Khabar: Emphasis on inclusion of ceasefire in the agenda of Doha talks
Tahawol: Reconciliation Council to hold first meeting Saturday
Morning News Show Part 2: US troops presence in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: Car bombing in Gardez discussed
Trending
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
-
Latest News4 days ago
Australian soldier drinks beer from dead Taliban fighter’s prosthetic leg
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan pilot told to rejoin air force or leave US protection
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban under pressure from US for failing to stick to deal: Envoy
-
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
-
Business5 days ago
Cross-border markets will be up-and-running in February
-
Business5 days ago
Fish farming on the rise as 350 new farms launched around the country
-
Latest News5 days ago
Mastermind behind deadly ANDSF base attack in Ghazni killed