Violence levels in Afghanistan unacceptably high: Pompeo

(Last Updated On: December 5, 2020)

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Friday that violence in Afghanistan is “unacceptably high” and that Washington has asked the warring parties to “stand back and indeed stand down.”

Pompeo’s comments came two days after the Afghan Republic’s talks team and Taliban negotiators reached an agreement in Doha over procedures and rules to take the peace talks forward.

Pompeo said he met with the negotiating teams during a November 21 visit to Doha and said he told both sides that the viostrife must be reduced.

“I made clear to them that the violence levels can’t continue while these negotiations go on and it won’t work,” Pompeo said.

“We’ve asked all of them to stand back and indeed stand down in that respect,” he said, adding that he hoped that the sides can begin to address some of the “front end” issues, including a nationwide ceasefire.