Violence against women increasing in Afghanistan: Officials

Ariana News

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2020)

Afghan Ministry of Women’s Affairs said on Wednesday that violence against women in Afghanistan has increased in the past year.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the launch of the 16 Days of Activism
Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the ministry said that 2,582 cases of violence against women have been reported to them in the past year.

They also said that in the past four months, 34 cases, including murders, have been reported to the ministry.

According to the officials the main cause of domestic violence and violence against women is war and insecurity.

“The Ministry of Women’s Affairs carried out a survey in 34 provinces and 250 districts and interviewed 2,000 people. We found that women demand an end to the violence,” said Hasina Safi, acting women’s affairs minister.

“Violence has increased compared to last year. This year 119 murders and sexual abuse cases were registered. The violence increased by 59 percent because of the insecurity,” said Spozhmai Wardak, deputy minister of women affairs.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) raised concerns and said most of the cases of violence could have been prevented.

There have been “22,472 cases of violence against women registered in Afghanistan in the past five years. Fifty two percent of the cases could have been dealt with through counselling and the other cases referred to the Ministry of Interior and Attorney General’s office,” said Shabnam Salehi, a member of AIHRC.

However, Afghan judicial bodies say that most cases of violence against women have been processed.

“The cases that were referred to the court are very unfortunate and the violence against women increased this year,” Anisa Rasooli, a court prosecutor said.

“Violence against women increases day by day. In the current year 2,088 cases have been processed – most of them are sexual abuse and assault,” Zarghona Mostaqbal, an official from the Attorney General’s Office said.

Furthermore officials from AIHRC in Paktia province said that violence against women increased in their province and in the current year 235 cases have been registered in the province.

The Women’s Network in Kabul meanwhile called for unity among the people in order to stop domestic violence.

Presidential Palace rejects claims of a breakthrough in Doha Talks

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2020)

Presidential Palace spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference on Wednesday that no progress has been made in Doha regarding peace talks.

According to Sediqqi, the Taliban’s demands contradict the Afghan Constitution.

He confirmed to reporters that Masoom Stanikzai, head of the Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating team had been in Kabul.

Seddiqi said the republic’s negotiating team will hold discussions with the Taliban in respect of the Afghan Constitution and on the advice of the peace consultative Jirga.

Sediqqi meanwhile called on the Taliban to declare a lasting ceasefire as has been asked on a daily basis by the Afghan people, international community and government.

According to Sediqqi, the Taliban continue to make excuses in respect of the peace talks in Doha.

This comes after some sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that Afghan leader’s had approved points that led to progress and a breakthrough in the Doha talks.

Car bomb in Kandahar leaves 17 wounded

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2020)

At least 17 people, including six policemen, were wounded Wednesday morning in Kandahar province in a car bomb, local officials said.

According to officials the blast occurred at around 10:30 am local time when a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives close to the PD11 police building.

Police said the building has been partially destroyed.

Officials also said the surrounding area is residential and a number of houses have been damaged.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) also confirmed the explosion and said six police members were wounded.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Rights watchdog appeals for urgent help for Bamiyan victims

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2020)

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has issued an urgent appeal to government and to the international community to help 14 seriously wounded victims of Tuesday’s bombing in Bamiyan city.

In a series of tweets, the AIHRC said the families of the victims are also appealing for help as the province’s hospitals are seriously under-equipped to deal with the medical emergency.

AIHRC said: “Bamiyan attack. Almost 18 hours has passed. Families of those injured are calling on the Afghan government to move their loved ones to Kabul for treatment. 14 individuals in particular urgently need to be moved to Kabul now.”

“AIHRC calls on government and all with resources, including international community, to act now – and move the 14 injured. In addition, all of those injured must be moved to Kabul to ensure they receive adequate medical treatment.

“Bamiyan’s medical facilities are not adequately equipped,” the organization tweeted.

This comes after explosions ripped through a market in Bamiyan city on Tuesday evening, killing at least 17 people and leaving over 50 wounded.

Bamiyan has always been one of the most secure provinces in Afghanistan but is also very poor.

