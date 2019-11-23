Violence against Women Increases by 8.2%: Report

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2019)

The findings of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) show that violence against women has increased by about 8.2% during the seven months of 1398 – the Afghan solar year.

According to a report released on Saturday by the AIHRC, during the seven months of this year, 2,762 incidents of violence against women were registered, which shows an increase when compared to the same period in the previous year.

These violence are appeared in different forms such as sexual, economic, verbal and psychological violence.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Shaharzad Akbar the Head of AIHRC said, the current situation of violence against women is “very concerning”.

The total number of violence against women registered includes, 1,041 psychological and verbal violence, 861 incidents of physical violence, 485 economic violence, 123 sexual violence, and 252 other types of violence, the report says.

Violence against women has grave social, cultural and economic consequences on the lives of Afghan women. The report shows that violence against women has led to negative consequences such as: psychological problems (8.2%), unknown fate (37.1%), self-immolation (1.7%), suicide (1%), leaving education (1%), leaving home (6.5%), leaving job (1%), separation (14.4%), pregnancy as a result of rape (1%), and the rest has led to: prostitution, sexually transmitted diseases, limbs disabilities and so on.

The survey shows that home environment is the most unsafe place for women in Afghanistan as more than 97 percent of these incidents occurred in the home environment.

At the same event, Shabnam Salehi, a Commissioner of the AIHRC said that insecurities, poor economic situation and weak law enforcement agencies are the main reasons behind the increase of violence against women.

The most important causes of violence against women are said to be harmful customs and traditions, lack of security and weak government control in districts and provinces, lack of decisive action against criminals and continuing culture of impunity.

In addition, officials at the AIHRC said Saturday that the Commission has decided to launch a 16-day campaign against violence against women in the country which focuses on causes and consequences of violence, fighting harassment of women in offices, and total prohibition of compulsory virginity tests.