Violence against journalists increases in Afghanistan: report
Violence against journalists has increased slightly in Afghanistan in the past year, and almost 6,000 media workers have lost their jobs in this time, according to a report released on Wednesday.
As many 117 cases of violence against journalists and media workers were registered in Afghanistan within one year since March 2021, according to the joint report by Afghanistan Journalists Center and Afghan Independent Journalists Association.
Four journalists were killed during the period, the report said.
In the preceding year period, Afghan Journalists Center had registered 11 deaths and 103 other cases of violence against media workers in the country.
Farhad Behroz, deputy head of Afghan Independent Journalists Association, said that 5,928 people who were working in the media sector had lost their jobs during the past year.
“We share with the international community what creates hurdle for free speech. This year was not a good year for journalists,” Behroz said.
Journalists meanwhile urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate access to information.
“IEA should serve all equally and it should facilitate making an investigative report,” said Sadaqat Ghorzang, a journalist.
Hadya Ziayee, another journalist, said: “Female journalists are facing lots of problems in journalism. But we are hopeful of better days to come.”
IEA, however, reiterated its commitment to supporting journalists in Afghanistan and helping to end violence against them.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA, recently said that the government would seek to attract foreign aid for media outlets in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan should not become a center for rivalry: Muttaqi
Afghanistan should not become a location for rivalry among the world’s great powers, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said this week during a visit to the Afghan embassy in Turkey.
Muttaqi said: “The policy is that henceforth Afghanistan should not become a center or ground for rivalry among the great powers.”
“Henceforth, it should not be like Afghanistan be friend of one while enemy of another. Afghanistan is a poor country. It should stand on its own feet. It should resolve its problems. Our policy is an economy-centric policy,” Muttaqi said.
According to him, there is no alternative to the existing government for stability in Afghanistan, and that the government is already inclusive.
“Is Afghanistan the private property of certain people?” Muttaqi asked.
“If inclusivity means all ethnic groups should be there, all ethnic groups are there in the current government,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi visited the Afghan embassy in Turkey, days after he said that the embassy would receive instructions from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa said on Wednesday that a commission would be tasked to work on how Afghans living abroad could return and work in their country.
Afghans facing crisis of ‘unparalleled proportions’: UN official
A senior United Nations official said Wednesday people in Afghanistan are today facing a food insecurity and malnutrition crisis of unparalleled proportions and that the rapid increase in those experiencing acute hunger – from 14 million in July 2021 to 23 million in March 2022 – has forced households to resort to desperate measures such as skipping meals or taking on unprecedented debt to ensure there is some food on the table at the end of the day.
Ramiz Alakbarov, the Deputy Special Representative for the Secretary General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, on the Continued Food Insecurity and Malnutrition Crisis Facing People in Afghanistan, said in a statement
that these unacceptable trade-offs have caused untold suffering, reduced the quality, quantity, and diversity of food available, led to high levels of wasting in children, and other harmful impacts on the physical and mental wellbeing of women, men, and children.
In Afghanistan, a staggering 95 percent of the population is not eating enough food, with that percentage rising to almost 100 percent for female-headed households. It is a figure so high that it is almost inconceivable. Yet, devastatingly, it is the harsh reality, he said.
“Hospital wards are filled with children suffering from malnutrition: smaller than they should be, many weighing at one year what an infant of six months would weigh in a developed country, and some so weak they are unable to move,” Alakbarov said.
“As Afghanistan continues to grapple with the effects of a terrible drought, the prospect of another bad harvest this year, a banking and financial crisis so severe that it has left more than 80 percent of the population facing debt, and an increase in food and fuel prices, we cannot ignore the reality facing communities. Enormous challenges lie ahead,” he said.
He said he wants to reiterate that the United Nations, alongside its national and international partners, are doing everything possible to support a comprehensive and coordinated effort to alleviate the impacts of hunger and malnutrition, while giving communities the means to protect and sustain their livelihoods in the future.
He said already in 2022, humanitarian partners have supported 8.2 million people with life-saving and life-sustaining food assistance, including emergency food rations, seasonal support, school meals for children, agricultural supplies for farmers such as seeds, fertilizers and animal feed, and nutritious foods and supplements for nursing mothers and their infants.
Over the next few months, the United Nations and humanitarian partners will continue to focus on scaling-up response activities, reaching underserved and remote areas that have been inaccessible in previous years due to insecurity and active conflict.
Alakbarov said acute malnutrition rates in 28 out of 34 provinces are high with more than 3.5 million children in need of nutrition treatment support.
According to the UN, there are over 2,500 nutrition treatment sites spread across all 34 provinces, both urban and rural, reaching 800,000 acutely malnourished children since mid-August and we plan to reach 3.2 million affected children this year.
“We must remain mindful that while the massive humanitarian response mounted since August 2021 has prevented our worst fears from being realized over the winter, food insecurity and malnutrition remain at historic highs and require an immediate, sustained, and large-scale humanitarian response to prevent the loss of more lives and livelihoods,” Alakbarov said.
According to him, on 31 March, the United Nations and the Governments of the United Kingdom, Germany, and Qatar will co-host an international pledging conference in support of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan.
“I urge Member States to dig deep for the people of Afghanistan at this time, and to continue their generous support to these life-saving efforts,” he said.
Most countries interested in cooperating with Islamic Emirate: Lyons
The UN envoy in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said in a meeting with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani that most countries are interested in cooperating with the Islamic Emirate (IE).
The meeting was held on Tuesday where Lyons thanked the acting minister for security, as well as the Ministry of Interior for their full cooperation and coordination.
Lyons described the meetings held at the United Nations on Afghanistan as very positive.
“Afghanistan is now in the spotlight of all countries and we pledge to continue our cooperation and collaboration on humanitarian aid, attracting foreign donors, as well as counter-narcotics cultivation and trafficking,” said Lyons.
Haqqani in turn welcomed Lyons and thanked her for presenting a true picture of Afghanistan at relevant UN meetings and reassured her that the IEA is committed to ensuring international organizations’ security and that they see to have peaceful interaction with the international community.
