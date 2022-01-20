Video of mistaken U.S. drone strike on Kabul home made public

(Last Updated On: January 20, 2022)

The U.S. Central Command on Wednesday released declassified videos from a botched U.S. drone attack that killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan in August, in the final days before American troops withdrew from the country.

The release of the videos came after a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by The New York Times, Reuters reported.

It comes after the Pentagon said in December that no U.S. military personnel would be held accountable for the drone strike.

An earlier investigation by the Air Force inspector general said the Aug. 29 strike was caused by execution errors, interpreting information that supported certain viewpoints, and communication breakdowns. The military previously called the strike a “tragic mistake.”

The Pentagon had said earlier that the strike targeted an Islamic State (Daesh ) suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops at the airport, as they completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

However, reports emerged almost immediately that the drone strike in a neighborhood west of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport had killed civilians including children. Video from the scene at the time showed the wreckage of a car strewn around the courtyard of a building.

The strike came three days after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians who had crowded outside the airport gates, desperate to secure seats on evacuation flights, after U.S.-trained Afghan forces melted away and the former government collapsed.