Vice President Calls for Urgent Assistance to Khas Urozgan Residents

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2018)

Second Vice President Sarwar Danish on Thursday criticized security institutions for being unaware of a Taliban attack over people in Khas Urozgan district of Urozgan province.

Speaking at an event in Kabul, Danish said that Afghan security forces must provide urgent support to residents of the area.

“Hundreds of families have been displaced. Unfortunately, no action has been taken either by local authorities or security organs in the center to safeguard people against Taliban attacks,” he said.

VP Danish further said that some governmental spokesmen were even unaware of the situation in the province.

He added that residents of the area came under “Taliban’s brutal attacks” because they are supporting the central government.

“Security forces must defend from the innocent people of this area as soon as possible, through every possible way. They should not allow this issue to be changed into another knot,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Danish urged residents of the area to defend themselves against attackers and bullies and don’t give up to the attackers.

This comes days after Taliban militants attacked over Hussaini and Kondalan area in Khas Urozgan district, claiming that they are fighting against Abdul Hakim Shujaee, a local commander in the area. Reports suggest that dozens of civilians were killed and hundreds of others were displaced after Taliban attacks.