Latest News
Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for talks with Taliban
A band of veteran Afghan leaders, including two regional strongmen, are angling for talks with the Taliban and plan to meet within weeks to form a new front for holding negotiations on the country’s next government, a member of a group said.
Khalid Noor, son of Atta Mohammad Noor, the once-powerful governor of northern Afghanistan’s Balkh province, said the group comprised of veteran ethnic Uzbek leader Abdul Rashid Dostum and others opposed to the Taliban’s takeover.
“We prefer to negotiate collectively, because it is not that the problem of Afghanistan will be solved just by one of us,” Noor, 27, told Reuters in an interview from an undisclosed location.
“So, it is important for the entire political community of the country to be involved, especially the traditional leaders, those with power, with public support,” Noor said.
Atta Noor and Dostum, veterans of four decades of conflict in Afghanistan, both fled the country when the northern city of Mazar-i Sharif fell to the Taliban, without a fight.
The U.S.-backed government and military folded elsewhere as the Taliban swept into Kabul on August 15.
However, the backroom discussions are a sign of the country’s traditional strongmen coming back to life after the Taliban’s stunning military campaign.
It will be a challenge for any entity to rule Afghanistan for long without consensus between the country’s patchwork of ethnicities, most analysts say.
Unlike their previous period in power before 2001, the predominantly Pashtun Taliban did seek support from Tajiks, Uzbeks and other minorities as they prepared their offensive.
Despite a commitment to negotiations, Noor said there was a “huge risk” that the talks could fail, leading the group to already prepare for an armed resistance against the Taliban, Reuters reported.
“Surrender is out of the question for us,” said Noor, the youngest member of the erstwhile Afghan government’s team that held talks with the Taliban in Qatar.
Ahmad Massoud, leader of Afghanistan’s last major outpost of anti-Taliban resistance, last week also said he hoped talks with the Taliban would lead to an inclusive government, failing which his forces were ready to fight.
It remains uncertain how much popular support is actually enjoyed by leaders like Atta Noor, widely accused of corruption, and Dostum, accused of multiple acts of torture and brutality, and described in a U.S. State Department report as a “quintessential warlord”. Both leaders deny the accusations.
The Taliban, already a formidable military force, are now in possession of an estimated 2,000 armoured vehicles and up to 40 aircraft, among other arms left behind by fleeing Afghan forces, potentially bolstering their firepower.
Still, Noor said the Taliban would not be able to hold out against a popular resistance.
“History has shown that no one in Afghanistan can rule by force, it is impossible,” the Western-educated politician said, “No matter how much support they have from international community, it will fail.”
Featured
US drone strike destroys Islamic State car bomb in Kabul
American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday that killed a suicide car bomber suspected of preparing to attack the airport, U.S. officials said.
The strike is the second carried out by U.S. forces in Afghanistan since an Islamic State (Daesh) suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing dozens of Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. troops.
One U.S. official told Reuters that Sunday’s strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft and that secondary explosions following the strike showed the vehicle had been carrying a “substantial amount of explosive material.”
Witnesses reported a large blast shaking a neighborhood north of Hamid Karzai International Airport, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky, Reuters reported.
U.S. Central Command confirmed the strike and said in a statement that it had no immediate indication it caused any civilian casualties, but was investigating.
“We remain vigilant for potential future threats,” it said.
Initial reports however indicated six people including four children were killed in the explosion.
Latest News
Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources
The Taliban’s supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is in Afghanistan and currently holding meetings with other Taliban leaders, sources told Ariana News on Sunday.
According to the sources, Akhundzada has been in southern Kandahar for the last four days.
Sources said the Taliban’s leader is holding meetings with other Taliban leaders about the situation in Afghanistan and the formation of the future political system.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a leading member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, said Saturday that efforts are underway to form an inclusive political system in Afghanistan.
He stated that Taliban leaders and Afghan politicians are trying to form a system in which all ethnic groups are represented.
“All people will be included in the new system. Talks with all politicians are underway in this regard,” Stanikzai said.
Latest News
US troops begin withdrawal from Kabul airport
U.S. troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, the Pentagon said on Saturday, as the evacuation efforts from the Afghan capital entered the final stages.
President Joe Biden sent thousands of troops to the airport as the Taliban swept through Afghanistan earlier this month to help evacuate American citizens, at-risk Afghans and other foreigners desperate to flee.
At the peak of the deployment there were 5,800 U.S. troops securing Hamid Karzai International Airport, where an unprecedented airlift operation is set to end by Tuesday.
After a U.S. official told Reuters there were fewer than 4,000 troops left at the airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed to reporters at a briefing that the withdrawal had begun. He declined to say how many service members remained.
U.S. officials have said that as troops are flown out there is increasing concern about the threat posed to the airport by militants from the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) group, with a focus on rocket attacks and vehicle-borne explosives.
Following an Islamic State suicide bombing on Thursday that killed scores of Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. troops, the U.S. military launched a drone strike on Friday that it said targeted members of the group in Nangarhar Province.
U.S. Army Major General William Taylor, from the military’s Joint Staff, told the briefing two “high-profile” ISIS-K planners and facilitators were killed and another wounded.
The Pentagon declined to give further details, Reuters reported.
The White House said 2,000 people were taken out of Kabul between 12 noon and midnight on Saturday, appearing to have slowed from the 6,800 people evacuated in the previous 24 hours, Bloomberg reported.
According to the report the White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said a total of 113,500 were airlifted out of Kabul since Aug. 14.
US drone strike destroys Islamic State car bomb in Kabul
Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for talks with Taliban
Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources
US troops begin withdrawal from Kabul airport
Morning News Show: Biden’s warning for targeting Kabul Airport attack culprits discussed
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory
Morning News Show: Biden’s warning for targeting Kabul Airport attack culprits discussed
Tahawool: Efforts to form inclusive govt discussed
Tahawool: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Morning News Show: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Tahawool: Republicans want answers on whether Ghani embezzled money
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul girl gets highest score in this year’s Kankor exam
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Daesh threat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
-
Sport4 days ago
FIFA to receive over $201 million in compensation from corruption probe
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban wants good relations with all countries: Mujahid
-
Latest News3 days ago
Republicans want answers on whether Ghani embezzled $169 million
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia will not deploy forces in Afghanistan: Putin