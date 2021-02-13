Latest News
Vehicle bomb targets security forces in Kandahar
A Humvee tank, loaded with explosives, targeted Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province early Saturday leaving at least seven wounded, sources said.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police, said an explosive-loaded Humvee targeted police forces in the Kohak area in the Arghandab district of the province at 7:30 am.
According to him, at least seven policemen sustained minor injuries.
Earlier, sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that the blast targeted commando forces that had been planning to carry out an operation in the area.
The Ministry of Defense has however rejected these claims and said no commando forces have been deployed in the area.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Large swathe of region rattled by 5.9 earthquake, including Kabul
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit parts of Central and South Asia on Friday, jolting countries from Tajikistan to Afghanistan and India.
Strong tremors were also felt across Pakistan, which forced people to flee their houses and buildings in panic.
Badakhshan was especially affected by the quake as the epicenter was in Tajikistan, close to the border with Afghanistan. While tremors were extremely strong in the province, no reports of casualties or damage were received.
The US Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9 and centered 35 km west of Murghob in Tajikistan.
The Tajikistan Emergency Situations Ministry said the epicenter was 420 km east of the Tajik capital Dushanbe near the border with China.
However, the seismic service of the country’s Academy of Sciences told Russia’s RIA Novosti that the quake’s intensity was measured at 6.1. The news agency said there were no casualties or damage, citing the Committee on Emergency Situations.
Monitoring agencies in the region meanwhile pegged the quake as being a bit more severe. India’s National Center for Seismology said its magnitude was 6.3, while the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Pakistan measured it at 6.4.
But according to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude was 5.9 and the epicenter was at a depth of 90km.
Tremors were felt across Hindukush’s Himalayan Mountain range, government officials in Islamabad, Kabul, and New Delhi said.
In Pakistan, the tremor lasted for around 30 seconds, meaning its impact was strong, local media reported.
In Kabul, residents reported having felt the tremors in some parts for close to one minute but no damage was immediately reported in the Afghan capital.
Regional governments in the north-west and in the central province of Punjab in Pakistan meanwhile put emergency services on high alert, anticipating damages to property and loss of life.
Latest News
Stop corruption in Covid-19 fund: US Embassy
The US Embassy in Kabul has expressed concern over the “misappropriation” of the funds to battle the pandemic in Afghanistan.
The Embassy said in a statement: “Do you know that dozens of Afghan officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for misappropriation of COVID-19 response funds.”
“This malfeasance costs Afghan citizens not just financially, but in delayed access to potentially life-saving medical care,” the Embassy tweeted.
The Embassy called on the Afghan officials to “Stop Corruption.”
#DYK that dozens of Afghan officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for misappropriation of COVID-19 response funds. This malfeasance costs Afghan citizens not just financially, but in delayed access to potentially life-saving medical care. #StopCorruption pic.twitter.com/XsxW6QGcn5
— U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) February 12, 2021
This comes as earlier this week, the Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan said that more than 220 government officials are suspected of being involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds.
The office claims that 15 provincial governors are also among those suspected of corruption and embezzlement.
The Inspector-General Ghezal Haris said Sunday that cases involving the suspects have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).
“We have sent 223 corruption cases of 16 provinces to the AGO,” he said adding that this involved officials from governor level down.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Supreme Audit Office (SAO) has found that high-ranking officials have also been involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds. These cases have also been referred to the AGO.
Mohammad Naeem Haqmal, Head of the SAO stated: “We have investigated cases of mayors and police chiefs and ministers including [the embezzlement Covid-19 funds] in the last one year, and 132 government officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office.”
Latest News
International community expresses concern over escalation of violence in Afghanistan
International communities have expressed their “deep concern” over the escalation of violence and targeted killings of civilians in Afghanistan.
The sixth round of consensus-building meetings for peace in Afghanistan was held in Kabul on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, high-ranking government officials, ambassadors, and representatives of Asian and European countries, and Afghanistan’s regional and international partners had participated in the summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“Ambassadors and representatives of regional and international countries and organizations, while expressing their deep concern over the escalation of violence and targeted killings of civilians, have reiterated their support for the continuation of peace negotiations and advancing the Afghan-led Afghan-owned peace process,” the statement said
“They also welcomed and supported the efforts and principled stance of the Afghan Government towards the fulfillment of the commitments by all involved parties, the establishment of a ceasefire, and achieving a comprehensive political solution commensurate with the will of the Afghan people,” the statement read.
According to the statement, FM Atmar has briefed the participants about the challenges of the second round of peace talks, Taliban’s regional trips and the group’s failure to live up to its commitments, the Islamic world’s solidarity in condemning war and supporting peace, and the importance of regional and international consensus for the success of the Afghan peace process.
He noted that reducing violence, severing ties with terrorists, advancing sincere and meaningful negotiations, and preventing the released Taliban prisoners from returning to the battlefield “were four major commitments that the Taliban failed to fulfill.”
“Minister Atmar also welcomed the new U.S. administration’s decision to review the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments based on the U.S.-Taliban agreements, calling it an essential step for advancing the Afghan peace process.”
Meanwhile, Mohammad Qasim Halimi, Minister of Hajj and Endowments, discussed the formation of a broad consensus in the Islamic world for ending bloodshed and realizing peace in Afghanistan.
The Islamic countries, reputable institutions, and organizations (like OIC & MWL), well-known personalities, and Muftis of the Islamic world (like Sheikh Qarzawi) have consistently disapproved of the war in Afghanistan, Halimi said.
The Islamic countries and organizations have reiterated that attacking schools and universities, destroying infrastructures, and killing innocent civilians were in stark violation of the principles and teachings of the holy religion of Islam, Halimi added.
