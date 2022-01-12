World
Valerie Pecresse, the conservative who could become France’s first woman president
Fifteen years ago, Valerie Pecresse quelled a student uprising over her university reforms with the same blend of consensus-building politics and reformist mettle that she believes will now propel her to the French presidency, Reuters reported.
Chosen to run last month by rank-and-file members of the conservative Les Republicains party, voter surveys show Pecresse could beat President Emmanuel Macron in April’s election. If she succeeds, she would become France’s first woman head of state.
In an office adorned with framed cinema posters, Pecresse, 54, reeled off a list of woes facing France that speak of her social and fiscal conservatism: poor control of national borders, violent city ghettos and a growing pile of debt, read the report.
“We need to restore order, both on our streets and in our national accounts,” she told Reuters.
A minister for higher education and then the budget during Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidency, Pecresse said last week she would bring out “the power hose” to clean up trouble neighbourhoods where the state had lost authority and lawlessness prevailed.
According to the report critical of Macron for “burning a hole in the state coffers” during the pandemic, Pecresse has promised to reform France’s generous pension system and cut a bloated public wage bill – both pledges she says Macron has failed to deliver on.
Her style, she says, is “two-thirds (Angela) Merkel and one-third (Margaret) Thatcher”.
“I am a woman who consults, decides and acts,” she said. “The one-part Thatcher is to say ‘I’m not for turning’,” referring to a phrase in a 1980 speech when the conservative British leader refused to back down on liberalising reforms.
Pecresse pointed to the cutting of hundreds of jobs at her head office to make way for more high-school staff, reduced spending and higher investment as proof she gets things done. In 2020, she won a second mandate to run the greater Paris region.
Opponents who had nicknamed her “the blond” had paid the price, she said. Asked if France was ready for a woman president, she replied: “Voters on the right have shown they’re ready, and they can be the most reticent to trust a woman.”
‘UNBENDING’
Pecresse’s party, which traces its origins to Charles de Gaulle, dominated French politics for much of the post-war era. But after Macron redrew the landscape in 2017, it has struggled to unite its centre-right and staunchly conservative factions.
According to Reuters the defection of a senior conservative lawmaker to the campaign bid of far-right polemicist Eric Zemmour on Sunday underscored the challenge she faces keeping a feuding party together.
Opinion polls show her in a close-fought race with Marine Le Pen, leader of the traditional far-right, for the second spot in the election’s run-off vote. Zemmour follows close behind. Should she make it, she would be the most dangerous opponent for Macron, the surveys suggest.
Born in an upmarket Paris suburb and educated at France’s elite ENA school for politicians and civil servants, Pecresse is a moderate in a conservative party that has lurched rightwards as the far-right fuels anti-immigrant sentiment and a desire among many voters to get tough on law and order.
Pecresse has toughened her language on immigration and identity, seeking to neutralise the threat from Le Pen and Zemmour, whose promise to “save France” from Islam has polarised France.
She says she would end the automatic right to French citizenship for people born in France and stiffen judicial sentences in places where police have lost control, read the report.
On a table in Pecresse’s office sits a photograph of Samuel Paty, the teacher decapitated by a Chechen-born teenager in a suburb of Paris in 2020 because he used caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a lesson on free speech.
Pecresse said the teacher’s portrait would follow her to the Elysee Palace if she won the election.
“We have to be unbending in the respect of our values,” Pecresse said. “In the public space, the law comes before faith. It’s the same rights, the same duties for all.”
World
N.Korea launches possible ballistic missile, Japan says
North Korea fired what may be a ballistic missile on Tuesday (January 11), the Japanese coast guard said, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances.
South Korea’s military also confirmed the launch of an “unidentified projectile,” without elaborating.
Last week North Korea said it fired a “hypersonic missile” that successfully hit a target on Wednesday (January 5).
The test launched by nuclear-armed North Korea underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s vow to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation amid stalled talks with South Korea and the United States.
World
New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children
Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens were injured from an apartment building fire in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday (January 9), according to city officials.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed 19 people had died from the blaze that broke out around 11 a.m. in a 19-floor affordable housing development.
“The numbers are horrific,” he said. “This is a painful moment for us and the men and women who live here, not only in the Bronx but throughout this city, this is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times here in the city of New York.”
Earlier on Sunday, officials said 32 people had been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and some 60 people were injured in total.
A Reuters photographer at the scene on Sunday saw emergency responders performing CPR on at least eight people in front of the building. Firefighters with hose lines were working to push smoke out of the building, and one of them was seen breaking a window on an upper floor to release the fumes.
The cause of the blaze was still under investigation, the city’s fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters at a news briefing.
U.S. Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat whose district includes the building, told MSNBC “decades of disinvestment” in affordable housing developments such as this one poses safety risks to residents and leaves such buildings “wide open to catastrophic fires that can cost people their lives.”
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the smoke had spread to every floor of the building, likely because the door to the apartment where it started was left open, and that victims had suffered from significant smoke inhalation.
“Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said.
Some 200 firefighters helped put out the blaze, and some ran out of oxygen in their tanks but pushed through anyway to rescue people from the building, Adams told CNN on Sunday.
This was the second major deadly fire in a residential complex in the U.S. this week after twelve people, including eight children, were killed early on Wednesday when flames swept through a public housing apartment building in Philadelphia.
World
Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest
Kazakhstan’s security forces have detained a total of 7,939 people as of Monday over last week’s unrest, the Interior Ministry said, the worst bout of violence in the Central Asian nation’s post-Soviet history, Reuters reported.
According to the report government buildings were briefly captured or torched in several cities last week as initially peaceful protests against fuel price increases turned violent.
Authorities have blamed the violence on “extremists” and “terrorists” some of whom they say were foreigners, read the report.
Karim Masimov, former head of the National Security Committee, was detained on suspicion of treason last week, days after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed him.
Tokayev has also sacked his cabinet, issued shoot-to-kill orders to end the unrest and declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich nation of 19 million. He also asked a Russian-led military bloc to send in troops, who the government says have been deployed to guard strategic objects.
Russian and state media reported 164 people were killed during the clashes, citing a government social media post. But health and police authorities did not confirm the figure and the social media post was then deleted, Reuters reported.
“I think there was some kind of a conspiracy involving domestic and certain foreign destructive forces,” Secretary of State Yerlan Karin told state television on Monday, without naming any suspects.
US pledges another $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghans
Valerie Pecresse, the conservative who could become France’s first woman president
Tahawol: Tajikistan raised concerns of Afghanistan situation
Saar: Calls for release of frozen asset of Afghanistan discussed
IEA refutes claims by Tajik president of terrorist camps in north-eastern Afghanistan
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
Tahawol: Tajikistan raised concerns of Afghanistan situation
Saar: Calls for release of frozen asset of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of Afghan high-ranking delegation visit to Tehran discussed
Saar: Afghanistan neighbors criticize US for its ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
Zerbena: International assistance to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Health5 days ago
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Kazakh president gives shoot-to-kill order to quell protests
-
Sport5 days ago
N.Korea says won’t attend Beijing Olympics, blames COVID-19 and ‘hostile forces’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf to visit Kabul over border fencing issue
-
World4 days ago
At least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
-
World3 days ago
Kazakh president calls emergency meeting as security tightens in Almaty
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan met office issues weather warning ahead of snowstorms
-
Featured4 days ago
Kazakhs told to leave streets to avoid ‘anti-terrorist actions’