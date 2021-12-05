Featured
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city named 2023 World Tourism Capital
Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand was chosen as the 2023 World Tourism Capital at the 24th General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Spain, Uzbekistan’s Tourism and Sports Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Samarkand will host the 25th General Assembly of the UNWTO, which will be a “historic event” as it marks the first time in history that the gathering will be held in Uzbekistan, read the statement.
The summit in Madrid was attended by a delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Tourism and Sports Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov, who is also the country’s deputy prime minister.
The opportunity to host a UN organization meeting for the first time is the result of the Uzbek government’s policies and efforts to develop tourism in the country, the statement added.
Featured
Pakistan seal semi-final T20 World Cup spot after beating Namibia
Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi to become the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.
Chasing a formidable target of 190, Namibia gave a good account of their ability and promise and eventually finished with 144-5 as Pakistan collected the two points they needed to go through to the next round.
Pakistan’s total is the second-highest in this tournament, behind Afghanistan’s 190-4 against Scotland in Sharjah.
Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match is on Wednesday against India.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
COVID-19
US administers over 420 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines
The United States has administered 420,657,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 518,701,225 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
The agency said 221,221,467 people had received at least one dose, while 192,244,927 people were fully vaccinated as of 6am on Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, Reuters reported.
About 17.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
On November 8, the United States is lifting the extraordinary travel restrictions that have barred most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.
It is also imposing new rules requiring nearly all foreign adult air visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Featured
IEA arrests two gunmen after wedding party shooting
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) deputy minister of information and culture Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed on Sunday that two people have been arrested following the shooting at a wedding party on Friday night.
Mujahid said in a series of tweets on Sunday that three people, claiming to be IEA members, had arrived at the venue in a village in Nangarhar and ordered them to stop the music, before opening fire on the guests.
Three people died and several were wounded, he said.
“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and one has escaped and is being pursued,” Mujahid tweeted.
Mujahid said that the gunmen were handed over to officials.
Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city named 2023 World Tourism Capital
Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis on Dec. 19
Pakistan to let Afghan trucks transport wheat from India to Afghanistan
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Jafar Mahdawi, Secretary General of Afghanistan Mellat Party
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Exclusive interview with Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, Acting Head of National Olympic Committee
Saar: Pakistan offers to host OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA and US delegations talks in Doha Discussed
-
World5 days ago
Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna
-
Sport5 days ago
Klusener to step down as Afghanistan’s cricket coach
-
Health5 days ago
WHO calls for $378 million to prevent collapse of health centers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three Russian aircraft with humanitarian aid arrive in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
US discusses crisis with IEA officials in Doha during two-day talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saudi Arabia reopens consular section of embassy in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
India considers re-opening mission in Afghanistan