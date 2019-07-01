Uzbekistan Vows to Discount $45M for Power Transmission Project in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 1, 2019)

The Prime Minister of

has promised to provide a discount of $45 million for a power transmission project in Afghanistan, the Office of Chief Executive said in a statement.

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday met with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov in the northern province of Balkh where they inaugurated an exhibition of Uzbekistani products.

At the event, Abdullah thanked his Uzbek counterpart for their interest in trade and investment in Afghanistan.

He said the two countries had signed agreements and memorandum of understandings and now it is the time to cooperate and take practical steps in implementing them.

Abdullah further said that the trade volume between the two countries is good but added that the capacities are available for a high volume of trade.

He hoped that the two countries further enhance their economic cooperation.

“The government of Afghanistan is expecting to balance the level of import and export between the two countries. We are committed to creating more opportunities for Uzbek investors and we are expecting Uzbekistan to pave the ground for our investors as well,” Abdullah said.

On his turn, the Uzbek Prime Minister said that his country is interested to increase the economic relations between the two countries.

Aripov said that Uzbekistan is ready to facilitate and closely cooperate with Afghanistan in different sectors, including agriculture, trade, electricity, railway, and gas.

The Uzbek official added that the transmission of power line from Sarkhan area in Uzbekistan to Pul-e-Khomri city in Afghanistan which is almost 200 kilometers in length and it costs $110 million but his country is ready to provide a discount of $45 million for Afghanistan.