Uzbekistan temporarily decreases electricity supply to Afghanistan
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said Wednesday that due to technical problems in Uzbekistan, electricity imports from the neighboring country to Afghanistan has dropped by 50 percent.
As a result, 15 provinces, including Kabul, will face power outages by the end of Wednesday, the department said.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has said that the drop in supply from Uzbekistan is short-lived and the technical problem in the country will be resolved soon.
According to them, the power company officials are in touch with the Uzbek authorities to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Muttaqi and Akhund meet UAE delegation, discusses bilateral relations
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Wednesday with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.
The foreign ministry said that during the meeting, held in Kabul, they discussed economic cooperation and bilateral relations.
According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Muttaqi said that the UAE was in a very good position and could play a role as a gateway for Afghanistan to trade with the world.
“The UAE is in a good position and will serve as a gateway for Afghanistan to increase our exports,” Muttaqi said.
Referring to trade relations between the two countries, Hammad Al Shamsi also mentioned his country’s cooperation and investment in the economic, education, technical and agricultural sectors.
This comes amid ongoing negotiations between Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates for the management of Kabul Airport and four other Afghan airports.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said that the United Arab Emirates is also interested in participating in the management of the airports, and that companies from the three countries may reach a joint agreement on the management of the airports.
Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Akhund on Wednesday also met with Al Shamsi, and discussed bilateral relations, said Mohammad Naeem, Islamic Emirate political office spokesperson.
Al Shamsi said in the meeting with Akhund that the UAE is ready to invest in land ports in Helmand and Kandahar, and a railway and solar power system in Afghanistan, said Naeem. Deputy prime ministers Baradar and Hanafi as well as foreign minister Muttaqi were also at the meeting, Naeem said.
Afghan Shiites call on IEA to recognize their community, protect their rights
Afghan Shiites have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to recognize their community and to ensure their rights are protected.
In a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Political Deputy Prime Minister of the IEA, a number of Shiite scholars urged the IEA to protect their rights – including political, social, cultural, and freedom of speech – within the framework of an inclusive government.
Hussain Jafari, Head of the Shiite Ulema Council of Afghanistan, called on the IEA to implement the Shia Personal Status Law, also known as the Shia Family Law, which was approved in 2009 by former Afghan president Hamid Karzai.
“Afghanistan is a country with ethnic and religious diversity, and the beliefs of all religions must be respected,” Jafari said.
He added: “All ethnic groups and followers of all religions must be present in the government and centers of power, and the government must represent the will of all people.”
The IEA, meanwhile, stated that talks about the Shiite community will be held once negotiations begin over the formation of the new governing rules of Afghanistan.
Bilal Karimi, IEA’s Deputy Spokesman, said: “Once laws are enacted, talks will begin in this regard [Shiite rights] and a decision will be made. It is too early to talk about these issues.”
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
The Corruption and Organized Crime Reporting Project (OCCRP) has named former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as one of the runners up in the list of most corrupt indivuals in 2021.
Taking the top spot was Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko who was named the most corrupt person of the year.
The runners up were Ghani, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and disgraced Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz.
The OCCRP said Lukashenko has gained the position because of all his efforts to promote and increase organized crime and corruption. The project, however, said that Ghani deserved such an award due to widespread corruption and gross incompetence.
“Without a doubt, Ghani deserves an award,” said Drew Sullivan, one of the project’s co-founders. He was immersed in corruption and very incompetent.
“He left his people alone, leaving them in the midst of misery and death, to live among the corrupt officials of previous governments in the moral effluent of the United Arab Emirates,” he said.
