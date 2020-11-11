Uzbekistan supports Afghan-led peace process: Uzbek Minister

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2020)

Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Wednesday, said his country supports an Afghan-own and Afghan-led peace process and is ready to help in this respect, Abdullah’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement Kamilov said that Uzbekistan also supports the Afghan peace negotiations in Doha.

“We welcome Uzbekistan president’s stance at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit where he supported the peace efforts in Afghanistan and encouraged other members of the summit to support the (Afghan) peace process,” Abdullah said in the meeting.

Abdullah Abdullah, who is leading a delegation in a visit to Uzbekistan, met with Uzbek officials to discuss the Afghan peace process among other topics related to relations between the two countries.

During the meeting with Kamilov Abdullah further said that: “There is an exceptional opportunity to achieve peace in Afghanistan.”

He said that the Afghan government remains committed to using the opportunity for peace.

“We urge the Taliban to seize this opportunity and work for peace,” Abdullah said. “We condemn the violence (in the country). No one should seek political concessions by increasing violence.”

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in the region and Central Asia, Abdullah said.

Abdullah also thanked Uzbekistan for its role and efforts for the Afghan peace process, the statement read.