Uzbekistan supports Afghan-led peace process: Uzbek Minister

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2020)

Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Wednesday, said his country supports an Afghan-own and Afghan-led peace process and is ready to help in this respect, Abdullah’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement Kamilov said that Uzbekistan also supports the Afghan peace negotiations in Doha.

“We welcome Uzbekistan president’s stance at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit where he supported the peace efforts in Afghanistan and encouraged other members of the summit to support the (Afghan) peace process,” Abdullah said in the meeting.

Abdullah Abdullah, who is leading a delegation in a visit to Uzbekistan, met with Uzbek officials to discuss the Afghan peace process among other topics related to relations between the two countries.

During the meeting with Kamilov Abdullah further said that: “There is an exceptional opportunity to achieve peace in Afghanistan.”

He said that the Afghan government remains committed to using the opportunity for peace.

“We urge the Taliban to seize this opportunity and work for peace,” Abdullah said. “We condemn the violence (in the country). No one should seek political concessions by increasing violence.”

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in the region and Central Asia, Abdullah said.

Abdullah also thanked Uzbekistan for its role and efforts for the Afghan peace process, the statement read.

At least two killed in helicopter crash in Nangarhar

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2020)

At least two security force members were killed and two wounded in an MI-17 helicopter crash in Nangarhar province on Tuesday night, the Ministry of Defense claims. 

However, local officials said two helicopters crashed after dropping off reinforcement troops in Hasarak district of Nangarhar. 

Local officials also said that at least 10 people were wounded. 

No further details have been released.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the army MI-17 helicopter crash.

Russia-led deal sees peacekeepers deploy to Nagorno-Karabakh

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2020)

Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces.

Reuters reported that the agreement was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, while in Armenia it triggered unrest from crowds who stormed government buildings and branded the deal a betrayal.

This agreement has ended military action and restores relative calm to the breakaway territory, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and, until recently, fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Reuters reported that Azerbaijan will keep the territory it captured and ethnic Armenian forces must give up control of areas under its control by December 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the deal and said overnight this should pave the way for lasting peace.

Two policemen killed in early morning Kabul explosion

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2020)

Two policemen were killed and another wounded in an early morning magnetic IED explosion in Kabul city. 

The incident happened in Khair Khana area, in PD11. Early reports indicate that an explosive device had been attached to the police Ranger vehicle. 

In a separate attack, police confirmed two Afghan National Army soldiers were killed by unknown gunmen in Qala-e-Wazir, in Kabul on Tuesday night. 

These two incidents come amid a continuous increase in incidents around the country. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for these attacks. 

 

